Tampa Bay Lightning drew inspiration from Virginia men’s basketball team during run to Stanley Cup

Cooper’s team then took down Boston in six games. The Lightning worked past the New York Islanders in five games. The victories put them into the Stanley Cup Final against the Dallas Stars.

Six games later, the Lightning hoisted the trophy.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Cooper said. “I think it weighs like 35 pounds, but when it goes into your hands it feels like a feather. It was, aside from my kids being born, the most remarkable feeling I’ve ever had.”

Throughout the historic evening, Cooper could be found with his Virginia men’s basketball national championship hat. He wore it for the interview with Van Pelt and rested it on the table during his post-game press conference.

Clearly, the story of Bennett’s team hit home for Cooper and the Stanley Cup champions.

“It was funny because Nikita Kucherov just said to me, he said, ‘Coop, where’s that hat?’” Cooper said. “He doesn’t know college basketball from anything, and I said, ‘I’ve got that hat here. I’ve had it with me all the time.’”

Cooper wanted a source of inspiration after a phenomenal season a year ago ended in a stunning first-round sweep.

He turned to Virginia.