Tampa Bay Lightning drew inspiration from Virginia men’s basketball team during run to Stanley Cup

Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper joined ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt on TV late Monday night, donning a Virginia men’s basketball hat.
Cooper’s team was moments removed from beating the Dallas Stars to win the Stanley Cup Final.
A season ago, the Lightning suffered a heartbreak that Virginia fans understand all too well.
As the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, Tampa Bay was swept by Columbus in a shocking upset loss in the first round of the postseason. Parallels were drawn to UVa’s 2018 loss to No. 16 seed UMBC.
“I acquired the hat right after we lost, and that’s been 400-plus days ago,” Cooper told Van Pelt. “I don’t know Virginia. I don’t know Tony Bennett, but they’ve been something to hang hope on the whole time.”
Hope led to a championship for Tampa Bay.
Despite the season being halted by a pandemic, the Lightning competed in the NHL’s bubble and worked their way through the postseason. This time, they avoided the dreaded first-round upset against Columbus.
Much like UVa, Tampa Bay quickly gained a chance to remove some demons. Virginia earned a No. 1 seed in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, beating Gardner-Webb to erase the pain of losing to a 16 seed.
Tampa Bay didn’t earn the No. 1 seed this year, but it did open the postseason with Columbus yet again. This time around, the Lightning beat the Blue Jackets in five games.
Cooper’s team then took down Boston in six games. The Lightning worked past the New York Islanders in five games. The victories put them into the Stanley Cup Final against the Dallas Stars.
Six games later, the Lightning hoisted the trophy.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Cooper said. “I think it weighs like 35 pounds, but when it goes into your hands it feels like a feather. It was, aside from my kids being born, the most remarkable feeling I’ve ever had.”
Throughout the historic evening, Cooper could be found with his Virginia men’s basketball national championship hat. He wore it for the interview with Van Pelt and rested it on the table during his post-game press conference.
Clearly, the story of Bennett’s team hit home for Cooper and the Stanley Cup champions.
“It was funny because Nikita Kucherov just said to me, he said, ‘Coop, where’s that hat?’” Cooper said. “He doesn’t know college basketball from anything, and I said, ‘I’ve got that hat here. I’ve had it with me all the time.’”
Cooper wanted a source of inspiration after a phenomenal season a year ago ended in a stunning first-round sweep.
He turned to Virginia.
The Cavaliers gained national attention for one of the best stories in sports, and Cooper took note. After losing to UMBC, Virginia returned many of its top players and won the national championship the following year.
Tampa Bay wanted to copy that script, and it did.
“You need something to hold on to, and it was a really tough time for us last year,” Cooper said. “They did it, why can’t we? And we did it.”
Much like Virginia’s players, Tampa Bay’s crew credited the adversity along the way in helping them win the championship this time around.
“It’s all worth it now,” defenseman Victor Hedman said. “We’re coming home with the Cup.”
