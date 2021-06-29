Syracuse 'felt like home' for St. Anne's-Belfield's Justin Taylor

“Those experiences were ones that I was definitely grateful for, just because the whole recruiting process before that was online, whether it be Zoom, FaceTime, text, etc., and I had never actually met any of the coaches or players in person,” Taylor said of being able to do in-person visits. “With the rate COVID was going at as well, I wasn’t sure if I was ever going to be actually be able to take visits before having to make a decision. So, actually getting to those different campuses in person helped me with the process a ton.”

Syracuse was one of the final stops on Taylor's tour and the one that made the biggest impact. He met with Boeheim and McNamara and liked the vision both of them had for him.

“Coach Boeheim loves guards who can shoot and make plays, as well as guys who are long and versatile for that [2-3] zone,” Taylor said. “He believes in me and expects me to have a big role as a freshman, with his son, Buddy, leaving, as this is about to be his senior year.”

When Taylor made the trip to Syracuse and posed for photos in the Orange uniform with the No. 5 on the front, a sense of pride came over him.