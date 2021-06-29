Syracuse 'felt like home' for St. Anne's-Belfield's Justin Taylor

Justin Taylor was just a young boy when Gerry McNamara became a Madison Garden legend as he led the Syracuse men’s basketball team to the 2006 Big East Tournament championship.
McNamara, who is now an assistant coach at his alma mater, came up big on the recruiting trail for Coach Jim Boeheim, playing a key role in Taylor’s decision to commit to the Orange over the weekend.
“Syracuse just felt like home to me and is the best place for me to have the opportunity to achieve my goals and aspirations in college and beyond,” Taylor said. “I have built incredible relationships with all the coaches there, especially Coach Boeheim and Coach McNamara, and I just feel like it was the best situation and opportunity for me to come in and play for that coaching staff and to work with them to develop my game.”
The St. Anne’s-Belfield rising senior is ranked the No. 54 high school prospect in the Class of 2022 by Rivals and is considered one of the top high school players in Virginia heading into next season.
The 6-foot-6 guard did not get to play during his junior year after STAB opted not to have a season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but his numbers as a sophomore show his talent. Taylor averaged 15.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game as he led the Saints to a share of the Virginia Prep League title and a trip to the VISAA Division I state quarterfinals.
Not having a season last year took its toll on Taylor and his teammates, particularly during the recruiting process.
“It was honestly just lot different than what I expected,” he said. “COVID ruined a lot of opportunities, not only for my class, but especially the class ahead of me. I’ve been fortunate enough to be able to take some visits to actually see the coaches, players and campuses in person during the start of this summer, which has helped me a ton with making this decision.”
The NCAA closed all in-person recruiting for high school athletes, forcing them to find other means by which to attract attention and interest from college coaches. Taylor was one of the lucky ones. College coaches had plenty of tape on him from high school and AAU events, which enabled more than a dozen college programs to extend offers. Among the schools that were high on his list were Virginia, Virginia Tech, Maryland, North Carolina and Indiana.
“I’m thankful to be in this position and to have those Power 5 conference schools recruiting me,” Taylor said. “This is definitely a huge milestone for me in my basketball career that I’ve worked hard to get to and have surrounded myself with the right people as well to help me get to this point.”
When the NCAA recently re-opened campus-wide recruiting, Taylor took advantage. He scheduled trips to several of the schools on his list. The STAB senior met with college coaches on campus to help him determine his future.
“Those experiences were ones that I was definitely grateful for, just because the whole recruiting process before that was online, whether it be Zoom, FaceTime, text, etc., and I had never actually met any of the coaches or players in person,” Taylor said of being able to do in-person visits. “With the rate COVID was going at as well, I wasn’t sure if I was ever going to be actually be able to take visits before having to make a decision. So, actually getting to those different campuses in person helped me with the process a ton.”
Syracuse was one of the final stops on Taylor's tour and the one that made the biggest impact. He met with Boeheim and McNamara and liked the vision both of them had for him.
“Coach Boeheim loves guards who can shoot and make plays, as well as guys who are long and versatile for that [2-3] zone,” Taylor said. “He believes in me and expects me to have a big role as a freshman, with his son, Buddy, leaving, as this is about to be his senior year.”
When Taylor made the trip to Syracuse and posed for photos in the Orange uniform with the No. 5 on the front, a sense of pride came over him.
“The official visit I took up to Syracuse was incredible,” Taylor said. “The whole recruiting process with talking with Coach Boeheim and Coach McNamara had been online, so actually being able to see them and the players in person was awesome for me. I think the comfort level I have with the coaching staff, as well as the players, is a huge part that sold me because, it just felt like home and the family atmosphere they have there is incredible.”
Taylor won't be the first member of his family to play Division I college basketball. His sister, Ashley, played at William & Mary. Both Taylor and his family are happy to have his college decision finalized as he heads into his final year of high school.
“It’s definitely a huge relief for me and my family,” Taylor said. “I think committing now will help me a ton and will just be a huge weight off my shoulders going into the last month of AAU and my senior year season. I won’t have to worry about different schools calling or having to impress this or that school and can just go out there and play knowing that I’ve committed to a coaching staff and school that loves me. I can’t tell you how excited I am for the opportunity to play at Syracuse and the play in the best conference in the country.”
Before Taylor heads to Syracuse, he and his STAB teammates have some unfinished business ahead of them this coming year. Taylor said the team has “big goals” to accomplish.
“The main goal for us this coming season is to just finally winning a state championship,” he said. “The other achievements and individual awards will come with that, but I truly do believe, with the talent and comradery this team has, we have a chance to be really special. With me committing, and the other talent we have on the team, it will put a huge target on our backs and we know that with every team we play, we’ll get their best game as they will be out to prove something, but we’re excited and prepared for that.”