Stuarts Draft rumbles past William Monroe in season opener

STANARDSVILLE — Stuarts Draft traveled across the mountain to Greene County on Friday night to take on William Monroe in both teams’ 2022 high school football season opener.

The Cougars, led by head coach Nathan Floyd in his ninth season, appeared as if they were in midseason form, dominating both sides of the ball and handily running away with a 41-0 victory over the homestanding Greene Dragons.

“The key to any game is controlling the line of scrimmage,” Floyd said. “Preseason, we struggled a little bit up front and the offensive and defensive linemen kept working each day, adjusting to our coaching. We were hard on them this week, they had to step up and they did. Landon Graber ran the offense well and defensively, just good, sound, fundamental defense.

"I’m really proud of the way they came out in game one. We looked like we knew what we were doing a little bit and I’m proud of the way they competed.”

It took less than two minutes for the Cougars to light up the scoreboard.

Senior linebacker Troy Thompson picked off a pass by Dragons quarterback Davien Griffieth deep in William Monroe territory, setting up the Draft offense with its first possession on the opponent's 8-yard line. On the first play from scrimmage following the turnover, Cougars quarterback Landon Graber handed the ball to fellow sophomore Da’Shea Smith, who rumbled into the end zone and give his team the lead.

The defensive prowess and stout running game displayed by the Cougars during the first two possessions of the contest set the tone of the game. Thompson, one of only 10 seniors on the Draft roster, led a defensive unit that forced Monroe’s offense to go three-and-out on its first four possessions of the half and total just 16 yards of offense in the first half.

Meanwhile, Smith had a monster game in his first varsity start at running back for a Draft program that had featured standout Aaron Nice during the past few seasons. Nice graduated in the spring and is now at Bridgewater College. Smith, who is 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, exhibited a dominant and physical style of running while toting the football 28 times for 160 yards and four touchdowns in the first half.

“I’m glad I was able to step up after Aaron [Nice] went to college," Smith said. "I was grateful I could come in here and play Draft football.”

On the only offensive possession in the first half that Stuarts Draft didn’t reach the end zone, junior Ethan Cyr nailed a 35-yard field goal. The Cougars' defense would cap the first-half scoring when Thompson picked up a William Monroe fumble inside the Dragons' 10-yard line and returned it for a score as the final seconds of the second quarter ticked off the clock, giving Stuarts Draft a 38-0 advantage at intermission.

During the second half, the Cougars replaced several of their starters and allowed many players on the roster to get some regular season game experience. One of the key substitutions was sophomore Owen Trent, who replaced Smith as the go-to ball carrier and racked up 64 yards on 14 rushing attempts.

Floyd was pleased that he was able to allow many of the players on the roster see the field early in the season.

“We try to rotate as much as we can so we can get our younger kids in to get them ready for later on in the season, because you’re going to get an injury that will pop up," Floyd said. "We were able to get a lot of kids in tonight so we can get film on them, see them in a game situation, coach them up on Monday, and see how they react.”

Next week, Stuarts Draft will welcome Waynesboro to town for its home opener. The Little Giants lost to Riverheads, 61-14, on Friday night.

Meanwhile, William Monroe goes on the road, traveling to face Spotswood.