Strong second half propels Albemarle to first win over Western since 2017

Isaiah Grevious and Polo Hill were in middle school the last time that Albemarle walked off the football field with a victory over Western Albemarle.

The two senior playmakers helped the Patriots put an end to that winless drought Friday night, leading Albemarle to a strong second-half performance that secured a 27-6 victory over the Warriors in Crozet.

Grevious anchored an AHS defense that surrendered less than 200 yards of total offense, while Hill rushed for 154 yards and two scores for a Patriots offense that scored 27 unanswered points in team’s first win over its cross-county rival since 2017.

“The emotions are crazy right now,” Grevious said. “It means so much to all of us because, even since little league, we’ve been playing against these guys since we were young, so to go out there and beat them tonight, that was something special.”

In a showdown of unbeatens in Jefferson District play, the sense of urgency was there early in the first half for both teams. Defensively, both teams were stout, which made putting together sustained offense drives difficult.

Western Albemarle (3-3, 2-1 Jefferson District) broke through midway through the second quarter on a big play in the passing game. On 3rd and 9 from the Albemarle 48-yard line, quarterback Nathan Simon delivered a beautiful pass to Jaden Steppe for a 48-yard touchdown strike to open the scoring. Albemarle’s special teams blocked the extra point and the Warriors led 6-0 with 7:58 left in the first half.

Coach Brandon Isaiah Sr.’s squad didn’t panic and the Patriots went to work on their ensuing drive. Quarterback Amaje Parker was 3-of-4 passing for 25 yards on the drive, and the one incompletion resulted in a pass interference call that put his team in the red zone.

Four plays later, Parker called his own number with a run off left tackle and cut back inside to dive over the goal line to give the Patriots (4-1, 2-0) a 7-6 lead with 2:58 left in the half.

Albemarle carried that momentum into the second half and seized control of the game on the opening drive of the third quarter. The Patriots marched 60 yards on seven plays, capped by Hill’s one-yard run that extended the lead to 14-6 with 9:12 left in the quarter.

Western Albemarle had two prime opportunities to score in the third quarter, but Albemarle’s defense came up with two big stands in the red zone to keep the Warriors off the scoreboard.

Pressure from Zahir Wolfe and Malekye Hicks forced an incomplete pass on fourth down on the first drive. Four minutes later, Christian Humes picked off a Western pass to halt another scoring chance.

“I feel like we were really hungry as a team,” Hill said. “I think we prepared for it in practice. I feel like I didn’t’ start off too good, so I just tried to finish it.”

Parker finished 16-of-23 passing for 166 yards and a touchdown to lead Albemarle. Noah Grevious caught eight passes for 90 yards and a score, while Hill added four catches for 43 yards in the passing game.

Bubba Shifflett had 68 yards on the ground on 20 carries to lead the Warriors. Simon completed 3-of-10 passes for 124 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Kyle Keyton had two catches for 72 yards for Western.

The Warriors return to action next Friday when they will travel to Mineral to take on undefeated Louisa County. Albemarle will entertain Charlottesville next Saturday at noon in the Patriots' annual homecoming game.