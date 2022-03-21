Storylines to watch as the Virginia football team opens spring practice

Virginia embarks on a fresh era of football beginning Tuesday, when the Cavaliers practice for the first time under the guidance of new coach Tony Elliott and his staff.

The Hoos are slated to hold 14 spring sessions over the next four-plus weeks before their Blue-White game on April 23, and they’ve got lots to do, according to Elliott.

Late last month after speaking at a coaches clinic in Richmond, he rattled off what he’s eager to observe as his players are put through drills.

“It’s just getting out there and evaluating where the guys are and see them process the new schemes,” Elliott said, “and to see how quickly they learn, create some synergy and cohesion and then identify who the leadership is going to be going into the summer.

“I want to see where we have some deficiencies, see where our strengths are as well and really get an assessment for where the team is and then that’ll give us direction in the last part of April, May, June and July as we get ready for August.”

With spring ball set to start, here are storylines to keep an eye on as Elliott and the Cavaliers hit the field.

Plenty to install

Not only is Elliott new to UVa but so are the coordinators he hired — Des Kitchings (offense), John Rudzinski (defense) and Keith Gaither (special teams).

So, Elliott, those three and the rest of his assistants will teach the systems they’ve developed behind the scenes to players as practices go along.

Elliott, the former Clemson offensive coordinator, and Kitchings have said they seek to be balanced on offense, which will likely put a greater emphasis on running the football compared to recent seasons when the Hoos played in former OC Robert Anae’s air raid scheme. Gaither, the running backs coach, too, has said it’ll be an important spring for the running backs on the roster as they ready for a potential heavier workload. Earlier this offseason, Kitchings said the five offensive assistants plus Elliott brainstormed how the offense would operate.

The system is likely to include the zone running concepts both Elliott and Kitchings have used in the past, and also could incorporate some carryover from what UVa has done as one of the most prolific passing offenses considering offensive line coach Garett Tujague and wide receivers coach Marques Hagans were retained.

Rudzinski left Air Force to join Elliott’s staff, and Rudzinski has a multiple-look defense he’ll implement. On special teams, Gaither and Elliott partnered to create how the Cavaliers will play in the third phase of the game.

Gaither said players will have some familiarity with what they’ve done on special teams to this point in their careers.

“We won’t wholesale change,” Gaither said, “but it may have a new name. For example, on the kickoff team, there’s four or five different schemes everyone uses, and so for the most part … there’s a lot of carry over that the previous staff had taught and the skill set will still be the same. We just may put another name on it.”

Attention to fundamentals

When Rudzinski chatted with reporters for the first time as UVa’s DC last month, he said the priority for his defenders this spring would be fundamentals.

He wants the Cavaliers to be excellent in tackling drills and prepare the right way in order to get great results even as the information load of adding more to the scheme continues deeper into the spring.

Rudzinski’s Air Force defenses were some of the best units in the country over the past few seasons, and he said the defender’s ability to destroy blocks and pursue the ball gives that defender a chance to always be in position to tackle.

The emphasis Rudzinski has vowed to put on tackling comes after the Hoos struggled to tackle last year and had one of the worst defenses in the FBS.

Armstrong and his weapons

Record-setting Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong is back for his senior season, and that’s a boon for Elliott.

Armstrong has been a team captain each of the past two years, and this past fall established UVa high marks for passing yards in a season (4,449), total offense in a season (4,700) and passing touchdowns in a season (31). He’ll have his full crew of wide receivers — Dontayvion Wicks, Billy Kemp IV and Lavel Davis Jr. — in addition to football player Keytaon Thompson back to throw the ball to as well.

Their chemistry, since Armstrong has thrown to each of them for at least a full season, should allow the group to throw and catch this spring without any hesitation. They’ll have to learn and absorb the new offense, of course, but that shouldn’t hinder how dangerous they can be to opposing defenses.

These March and April practices will provide them the chance to keep refining their skills.

Measuring transfer impact

Two new transfers from different Big Ten schools are already on Grounds in Charlottesville and set to participate in spring practice.

Defensive end Jack Camper (Michigan State) and wide receiver/return specialist Devin Chandler (Wisconsin) can begin carving out playing time for themselves by making a positive impression in practice through the spring game.

Camper, a 6-foot-5, 250-pounder, was sold on UVa because of Elliott, he said when he committed in early January immediately ahead of enrolling in classes. In 27 games with Michigan State, Camper racked up 29 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery.

As for Chandler, he made his pledge prior to Elliott’s arrival and before former UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall announced his plan to depart his post. Chandler played in six games for the Badgers this past fall and returned four kicks for 85 yards.

