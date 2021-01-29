Stewart shines in Charlottesville's win over Albemarle

At 6-foot-2, Christian Stewart is the tallest player on the Charlottesville High School boys basketball team's roster.
The senior forward played much bigger than his size Friday night during the Black Knights' 47-34 win over rival Albemarle.
Stewart stuffed the stat sheet Friday night, posting a team-high 13 points, eight rebounds, six blocks and four steals. While the offensive production was impressive, Stewart was more pleased with his work on the defensive end on Friday.
“I think it was my blocks,” he said. “I caught a couple of blocks and it kind of hyped the team up and we just all came together and did what we had to do to get the W.”
Defense carried the day for most of the first half as Charlottesville’s vaunted 2-2-1 full-court press wreaked havoc on an Albemarle team playing without senior forward Josh Morse, who was out with an ankle injury that he suffered Tuesday against Orange County. The Roanoke College commit is expected to return before the regular season ends.
Stewart anchored a Black Knights defense that tallied five steals and two blocked shots in the first quarter and led 12-3 after one. The senior forward tallied four points and had three rebounds and two blocks in the opening stanza.
Charlottesville interim basketball coach Andy Jones was impressed with Stewart's performance.
“That’s his ability. When he’s locked in and being active, he’s all over the place and can make up for a lot of positioning mistakes and things like that,” Jones said. “Tonight, I thought he really put himself in the right spot, playing hard and truly just going after the ball. When he brings that effort, he’s an all-district player, no question.”
Albemarle managed just one field goal in the first half, a floater from Jackson Rose with 5:50 left in the first quarter. The Patriots finished just 1-of-23 from the floor in the first half.
Charlottesville (4-1, 3-0 Jefferson District) took advantage of the cold shooting. Polo Hill scored five points off the bench and Stewart added six points in the first two frames to help CHS build a 22-7 halftime lead.
Jones said the Black Knights had a strong defensive performance during their loss to East Rockingham earlier in the week, but his team’s shots just weren’t falling. CHS put together a similar defensive effort on Friday while having more offensive success.
“Our message before the game tonight was 'Hey, there are going to be nights when our shots don’t fall, but what we can do every single night is play defense,' and I thought they really bought in,” Jones said. “To hold Albemarle to seven points in a half, we’re going to win a lot of games when we do that.”
Stewart continued to dominate the boards at both ends in the third quarter as Charlottesville maintained its double-digit lead. The senior scored seven third quarter points and Khishon Gray added a layup in the waning seconds as the Black Knights led 36-18 with one quarter to play.
The Patriots tried to make a game of it in the final frame. Rose buried three 3-pointers, including a fadeaway from the right corner that closed the gap to 41-34 with 1:37 left. The junior guard poured in 12 of his game-high 18 points in the final frame to spark the comeback.
That would be as close as Albemarle (5-2, 4-2) would get.
Stewart swatted away two shots and Gray capped the win with four straight points to snap the Patriots' four-game winning streak.
Gray tallied 11 points and Zymir Faulkner added 10 to give Charlottesville three players in double figures.
Christian Humes tallied eight points off the bench for Albemarle, while Wil Hagen finished with five in the loss.
For Stewart, the loss to East Rockingham served as a wake-up call for his team.
“We did a lot of talking before the East Rockingham game and got full of ourselves and took a loss,” Stewart said. “We had to come out today and showed that we can’t take a lot of things for granted.”