Stewart shines in Charlottesville's win over Albemarle

“That’s his ability. When he’s locked in and being active, he’s all over the place and can make up for a lot of positioning mistakes and things like that,” Jones said. “Tonight, I thought he really put himself in the right spot, playing hard and truly just going after the ball. When he brings that effort, he’s an all-district player, no question.”

Albemarle managed just one field goal in the first half, a floater from Jackson Rose with 5:50 left in the first quarter. The Patriots finished just 1-of-23 from the floor in the first half.

Charlottesville (4-1, 3-0 Jefferson District) took advantage of the cold shooting. Polo Hill scored five points off the bench and Stewart added six points in the first two frames to help CHS build a 22-7 halftime lead.

Jones said the Black Knights had a strong defensive performance during their loss to East Rockingham earlier in the week, but his team’s shots just weren’t falling. CHS put together a similar defensive effort on Friday while having more offensive success.