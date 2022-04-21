 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TENNIS

Stefanini rallies past Babos to reach Boar’s Head Resort Women’s Open quarterfinals

Things didn’t seem to be going very well for Lucrezia Stefanini in Charlottesville on Thursday at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

The sixth-seeded Italian had double-faulted twice and had her serve broken four times in losing the first set of her Round-of-16 match to four-time Grand Slam winner Timea Babos.

But the rest of the match was a totally different story.

Stefanini converted on eight of 10 break-point opportunities and cut down on unforced errors over the next two sets en route to a 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 victory that moved her into Friday’s quarterfinals of the Boar’s Head Resort Women’s Open.

“In the first set, I was a bit slow,” Stefanini said. “In the second set, I felt better and better, and tried to fight every point [no matter what] the score.”

In other action on Thursday, No. 2 seed Tatjana Maria held of a feisty Sachia Vickery; No. 3 seed Xiyu Wang defeated Gabriela Lee; Robin Anderson downed Kayla Day; Kurumi Nara beat Nao Hibino; and Louisa Chirico battled back from a set down to defeat Seone Mendez.

Tickets to Friday’s quarterfinals of the $60,000 USTA pro-circuit event — which is being presented by Har-Tru — can be purchased for $10 on the Boar’s Head’s website.

All proceeds from the tournament benefit The Haven, a multi-resource day shelter in Charlottesville that offers a welcoming, safe place for the homeless.

For all the latest news, results and daily schedules, visit the Boar’s Head Resort Women’s Open Facebook page or Twitter account.

