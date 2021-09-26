Staude's late goal lifts Virginia women's soccer team past N.C. State

Talia Staude scored the game-winning goal in the 90th minute to lift the Virginia women's soccer team to a thrilling 2-1 victory over N.C. State on Sunday at the Dail Soccer Stadium in Raleigh, N.C.

It was the third straight win to open ACC play for the Cavaliers (10-1-0, 3-0-0 ACC), who also have defeated Wake Forest and No. 2 Duke.

"I’m super proud of the team and effort, especially given the game on Thursday (against No. 2 Duke)," Virginia coach Steve Swanson said.

Staude's game-winner was set up by a corner kick from Alexis Theoret in the final 90 seconds that was served to the back post, where Diana Ordoñez’s header hit the crossbar. The ball deflected back down and bounced up in front of the goal, where Staude headed it in to put Virginia on top in the 90th minute of play.

It was Virginia's first game winner scored in the 90th minute since Brianna Westrup's goal against Bucknell on Aug. 26, 2018. Ordoñez’s assist on Staude's goal gives her a game-winning goal and game-winning assist in the last two games for Virginia. It was her first assist of the season. Theoret also was credited with an assist on Staude's goal, giving her an assist on both game-winning goals this week.