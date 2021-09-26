Staude's late goal lifts Virginia women's soccer team past N.C. State

Talia Staude scored the game-winning goal in the 90th minute to lift the Virginia women's soccer team to a thrilling 2-1 victory over N.C. State on Sunday at the Dail Soccer Stadium in Raleigh, N.C.
It was the third straight win to open ACC play for the Cavaliers (10-1-0, 3-0-0 ACC), who also have defeated Wake Forest and No. 2 Duke.
"I’m super proud of the team and effort, especially given the game on Thursday (against No. 2 Duke)," Virginia coach Steve Swanson said.
Staude's game-winner was set up by a corner kick from Alexis Theoret in the final 90 seconds that was served to the back post, where Diana Ordoñez’s header hit the crossbar. The ball deflected back down and bounced up in front of the goal, where Staude headed it in to put Virginia on top in the 90th minute of play.
It was Virginia's first game winner scored in the 90th minute since Brianna Westrup's goal against Bucknell on Aug. 26, 2018. Ordoñez’s assist on Staude's goal gives her a game-winning goal and game-winning assist in the last two games for Virginia. It was her first assist of the season. Theoret also was credited with an assist on Staude's goal, giving her an assist on both game-winning goals this week.
Sydney Zandi put the Cavaliers on top with her first goal of the season in the ninth minute off a Haley Hopkins assist, but the Wolfpack hit the equalizer in the 40th minute to leave the game knotted 1-1 at the half.
“We knew it was going to be a difficult game and it was," Swanson said. "I thought we played very well in the first half and credit their goalkeeper for making some great saves. In the second half we lost our way a bit, but had enough to pull out the win."
Virginia goalkeeper Cayla White improved to 6-0-0 in her career after making the start in goal. She is 2-0-0 this season.
UVa will continue to play on the road next weekend when the Cavaliers travel to face No. 4 North Carolina on Sunday in a 1 p.m. contest on ACC Network.
"We have some time now to get rested and, more importantly, work on some things in training before our next match,” Swanson said.