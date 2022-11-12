State roundup: James Madison rolls past Old Dominion

NORFOLK — Todd Centeio passed for 304 yards, Kris Thornton had 140 yards receiving and the James Madison defense snagged three interceptions in a 37-3 win over Old Dominion on Saturday.

JMU scored the opening 17 points before Old Dominion made a field goal with five seconds left before halftime. Thornton had five catches for 131 yards in the first half for his 15th 100-yard receiving game.

Jailin Walker's second pick-six of the season made it 27-3 for the Dukes (6-3, 4-2 Sun Belt). Camden Wise made three field goals, with a career-long of 44 yards.

Centeio was also intercepted but Josh Toner forced a fumble on the return and Percy Agyei-Obese recovered it as the Dukes kept the ball.

Hayden Wolff was 12 of 22 for 112 yards with two interceptions for Old Dominion (3-7, 2-4). Brendon Clark was picked off once in four passing attempts.

William & Mary 45, Villanova 12

WILLIAMSBURG — Darius Wilson threw three touchdown passes, Bronson Yoder ran for 133 yards, and William & Mary rolled past Villanova to remain tied for first place in the Colonial Athletic Association.

Among Wilson's three TD tosses was an 87-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Rose, who broke a tackle at the point of the reception then raced the remaining 50 yards untouched to the end zone.

The Tribe entered the game third nationally in FCS with 2,399 rushing yards and added 371 to that total. In addition to Yoder's 133 yards, Wilson had 98 yards and Donavyn Lester gained 68. All three scored one touchdown on the ground.

William & Mary (9-1, 6-1), No. 8 in the FCS Coaches Poll, is tied for first place with No. 12 Richmond and No. 21 New Hampshire. The regular season wraps up on Saturday when William & Mary plays at Richmond and New Hampshire visits Maine.

UConn 36, Liberty 33

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Zion Turner threw a 30-yard scoring pass to Kevens Clercius late in the fourth quarter to lead UConn to a win over No. 19 Liberty. With the win, the Huskies (6-5) are bowl-eligible under first-year coach Jim Mora after winning only once last season.

Turner found Clercius for the go-ahead score with 5:43 left and connected with Keelan Marion on a 2-point conversion to put UConn up three. Turner finished 15 of 21 for 103 yards. Robert Burns led UConn’s rushing attack with 104 yards on 11 carries with a touchdown. Victor Rosa finished with 62 yards on 10 carries with two TDs.

TJ Green led Liberty (8-2) with 119 yards rushing on 24 carries and a touchdown. Quarterback Jackson Bennett went 22 for 36 for 201 yards and a TD.

Richmond 21, Delaware 13

NEWARK, Del. — Jake Larson, Richmond's long placekicker, booted a 39-yard field goal with four seconds left and Richmond recovered a fumble for a touchdown on the ensuing kickoff for a win over Delaware in a battle of ranked FCS teams.

The Spiders went 71 yards in 10 plays after the Blue Hens gave up the ball on downs at the Richmond 7. Reece Udinski was 5 of 6 on the drive, including a 45-yard completion on fourth-and-4 that put the ball at the Delaware 25. A spike, a 3-yard run and a spike set up Larson.

It was the third field goal for Larson, who connected on a 46-yarder in the first half and a 48-yarder earlier in the fourth quarter, and kept the Spiders (8-2, 6-1 Colonial Athletic Association) tied for the league lead with a showdown with William & Mary next week.