State of the program: Virginia women’s soccer

Laurel Ivory stood tall as one of the ACC’s best goalkeepers in 2019. With Diana Ordonez and Meghan McCool on attack, Virginia blossomed into one of the most fearsome college soccer teams in the country.
Unfortunately, an injury to Ivory in the ACC Tournament championship match hurt the team at goalkeeper and took a leader off the field. The result of the late-season injury was a surprising second-round NCAA Tournament loss to Washington State.
A year later, the Wahoos return several key pieces from their 2019 squad. COVID-19 took away the chance at a fall championship, however, so the Cavaliers will aim to play ACC contests this fall before hopefully contending for a national championship in the spring.
The uncertainty caused by the coronavirus makes preparing for the season difficult, but the team largely feels grateful to be in Charlottesville preparing for some sort of fall competition.
“In a micro sense, the day-to-day is so hard to really prepare for because you just don’t know what’s going to happen,” Rebecca Jarrett said in mid-August. “Like, this morning we trained and tomorrow the season could be completely canceled. We have no idea, but when you kind of take a step back, we’re also really lucky, because at least we have the capacity to all be together.”
Virginia’s players and coaches hope games are possible this fall. They enjoy being together, and the on-field product should be one of the nation’s best.
Last season’s results
Virginia finished the 2019-20 season with a 17-2-3 record, including a 6-0-3 mark in ACC play. The Cavaliers were elite, going undefeated until the ACC championship match.
The team only lost when Ivory was injured, although she played most of the ACC championship match before suffering her jaw injury. With Ivory healthy, the Cavaliers were electric. They excelled both offensively and defensively in 2019.
Steve Swanson’s group finished the season fourth nationally in scoring offense, averaging nearly three goals per game. UVa finished seventh nationally in goals allowed per game.
Notable departures
Meghan McCool, Courtney Petersen, Zoe Morse and Phoebe McClernon are four massive losses.
McCool gave UVa a reliable scoring threat every match, while the other three athletes combined to form one of the most fearsome defensive units in the country. All four players were consistent options at their positions.
Virginia enters the fall missing a handful of critical pieces from the 2019 squad.
Notable returners
Ivory is a key piece at goalkeeper. She’s expected to be one of the country’s best. Alexa Spaanstra, who spends time at forward and midfield, returns for her junior season. She’s an elite facilitator, leading the team with 12 assists a season ago.
Sophomore Diana Ordonez led UVa with 34 points as a freshman. She’s one of the best underclassmen nationally and expected to remain a vital part of UVa’s efforts.
Junior Rebecca Jarrett is experienced at the forward and midfield positions. She earned a spot on the ACC all-tournament team last season.
Other upperclassmen, such as senior Sydney Zandi and junior Ashlynn Serepca, possess experience and add quality depth to the squad. Both players should see the field in 2020.
Senior Anna Sumpter started 18 times a season ago, offering proven ability at the midfield position. She game up with a clutch goal in a draw against Wake Forest to open ACC action. Fellow senior Taryn Torres is one of the best midfielders in the ACC. She’s back for another year.
Look for Claire Constant to compete for a more prominent role defensively.
“The pieces are there, and we’re excited about this group,” Swanson said. “If how they’ve handled the protocols and the policies and the restrictions that we’ve put in place is any indication of the kind of team we have, I feel really positive moving forward.”
Notable additions
UVa added a 2020-21 recruiting class ranked second nationally by Top Drawer Soccer. The talented group of recruits adds depth to a team with numerous returners.
Sarah Clark, a transfer from Purdue, is an athlete to keep an eye on. The defender started 36 of a possible 37 games during her time as a Boilermaker, and she earned Big Ten All-Freshman Team honors in 2017.
2020-21 outlook
COVID-19 alters how the season will look. No fall national title presents an unusual set of circumstances for the Wahoos, but the team returns elite talent at multiple position groups.
If the Cavaliers stay healthy, they should be in the mix for the ACC title and national championship, whenever those events safely occur.
