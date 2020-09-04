State of the program: Virginia women’s soccer

Laurel Ivory stood tall as one of the ACC’s best goalkeepers in 2019. With Diana Ordonez and Meghan McCool on attack, Virginia blossomed into one of the most fearsome college soccer teams in the country.

Unfortunately, an injury to Ivory in the ACC Tournament championship match hurt the team at goalkeeper and took a leader off the field. The result of the late-season injury was a surprising second-round NCAA Tournament loss to Washington State.

A year later, the Wahoos return several key pieces from their 2019 squad. COVID-19 took away the chance at a fall championship, however, so the Cavaliers will aim to play ACC contests this fall before hopefully contending for a national championship in the spring.

The uncertainty caused by the coronavirus makes preparing for the season difficult, but the team largely feels grateful to be in Charlottesville preparing for some sort of fall competition.

“In a micro sense, the day-to-day is so hard to really prepare for because you just don’t know what’s going to happen,” Rebecca Jarrett said in mid-August. “Like, this morning we trained and tomorrow the season could be completely canceled. We have no idea, but when you kind of take a step back, we’re also really lucky, because at least we have the capacity to all be together.”