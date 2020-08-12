State of the Program: Virginia volleyball

Mattison Matthews — a middle blocker — headlines a talented sophomore class. She appeared in 28 matches last season, breaking the UVa freshman hitting record in the process.

Just about every returner on the roster has meaningful playing experience at UVa.

Key additions

Virginia adds five freshmen to its roster. The group doesn’t need to star in 2020 given the experience on the roster, but the group adds energy to the 2020 squad.

“I am so excited for them,” Billiard said. “I have loved getting to know each and every one of them and they all have such big personalities, and they all are so fun. I think they’re gonna mesh well with the rest of us returners just fine.”

Smith mentioned Mary Shaffer, an Ohio product, as one of the freshmen he’s excited to see. While not every freshmen needs to play a major role, Shaffer possesses the experience at the club level to compete for time on the court.

2020-21 outlook

Virginia wants a winning record. COVID-19 might make that more challenging in terms of the schedule — which figures to be shorter than most seasons with a heavy emphasis on ACC matches — but the time spent at home could benefit the Cavaliers.