State of the program: Virginia men's soccer

The Virginia men’s soccer team came within a handful of plays of winning the 2019 national championship. George Gelnovatch’s squad reached the national title match, falling to Georgetown in a dramatic penalty kick shootout.
One of the top teams all season, the Cavaliers believed they could win the title. Unfortunately for the Wahoos, they came up just short.
Despite losing several key contributors from the 2019 squad, UVa’s athletes want to return to the championship match, and they believe it’s possible.
“I honestly think that puts a fire in your belly,” goalkeeper Colin Shutler said of the loss. “Right after the game, obviously, I was down for maybe a day, a week, a month, who knows, but I was just gunning to be right back on the field, and I bet a lot of the guys who were right alongside me wanted that as well.”
Shutler and the Cavaliers will use the close call in the championship as motivation heading into the fall. Unfortunately, the fall won’t include an NCAA-sanctioned national championship, however, given the amount of teams not playing due to COVID-19.
The NCAA made the official announcement last Thursday.
It will be an uncertain fall for the Cavaliers. The ACC has yet to release a schedule for Olympic sport programs. COVID-19 poses a serious threat to the fall season, and there’s a chance the Cavaliers’ ACC title defense comes in the spring.
The league shared a few weeks ago that it planned on crafting conference schedules that meet the NCAA criteria for the minimum amount of games, which would mean six ACC contests for the men’s soccer teams. It’s unclear if that goal remains after the loss of NCAA-sponsored championships.
Gelnovatch, who spoke with The Daily Progress prior to the NCAA canceling fall sports championships, said he’d like another few games to consider the season a full one. He also admitted that he’ll take some games over none.
“I do think once you get below 10 games or once you get below nine games, it gets a little funny,” Gelnovatch said. “I would say a minimum of like nine, but if you’re asking me, you know, would I take four over nothing? Of course.”
The fall remains unclear for a team wanting to contend for championships. Meeting the goal of double-digit games could mean a spring season waits.
Last season’s results
Virginia finished the 2019-20 season with a 21-2-1 overall record, including a 6-1-1 mark in ACC matches. The Cavaliers were dominant at home, winning 15 of their 16 matches.
Pittsburgh was the only team able to beat UVa during the regular season. The match remained Virginia’s only loss prior to the national championship.
UVa came up one win short of the ultimate prize, but it’s hard to view the 2019-20 season as anything other than a major success.
Notable departures
Four underclassmen turned professional, leaving the Cavaliers with a few major holes. Joe Bell excelled at midfield, while Daryl Dike and Daniel Steedman were quality forwards. Henry Kessler was an excellent defender who sees consistent action for the New England Revolution.
All four players were among the ACC's elite.
Another notable departure is Robin Afamefuna, a senior from Germany who played defense and midfield. While not always the center of attention, Afamefuna performed consistently for the Cavaliers and frequently set the tone for matches with his toughness.
Virginia loses a lot.
Notable returners
Shutler brings tremendous experience at goalkeeper, and he’ll be one of the team’s stars. He’s also excited to grow more as a team leader with several standouts moving on to new endeavors.
“I would definitely say that I want to consider myself one of the guys taking the leadership role,” Shutler said.
In 2020, leadership looks unusual.
“With the guys in dorms, just like keeping everybody in mask wearing, stuff like that,” Shutler said of leadership duties this fall.
Other notable returners include Nathaniel Crofts, Irakoze Donasiyano, Bret Halsey, Philip Horton, Axel Gunnarsson, Spencer Patton and Andreas Ueland. Other players, including Cabrel Happi Kamseu, may also see increased roles.
Crofts likes the balance on the roster, which relied on defense and possession a season ago to dominate opponents. The Cavaliers frequently secured early goals before easing back and maintaining possession for much of the match.
“Last year was heavily defensive and then sometimes attacking as well, but this year coming out I believe that we’ll be a well-balanced team,” Crofts said.
UVa’s 2020 roster returns plenty of talent, even if several players turned professional.
Notable additions
The Cavaliers added a large incoming class, bringing in eight freshmen and five transfers, including a pair of graduate transfers.
“We knew we were losing some leadership and experience, so we wanted to make sure we picked up some transfers,” Gelnovatch said. “We did that. We actually picked up a couple of grad transfers, that’s another level.”
Look for Louis Evans, a graduate transfer from Davidson, to compete for time. The defender is experienced, starting 26 games throughout his career. Oliver Gerbig, a transfer from Coastal Carolina, also adds experience and talent on defense.
It’s unclear how the newcomers will all fit in the mix, but the Cavaliers have time to figure it out. Gelnovatch wants to use this year’s extended preseason to take a longer look at different players who may earn time during the regular season.
“We’re trying to avoid putting together what looks like we think right now might be our starting team, to keep guys maybe that aren’t in that mix positive and to give them a proper chance, to be honest with you,” Gelnovatch said.
2020-21 outlook
Uncertainty surrounds the 2020 fall season. If the Cavaliers can compete this fall, there’s optimism within the program. Even without a fall NCAA championship, UVa likes its chances to compete well against ACC foes.
The current focus, in addition to staying safe, is finding ways to integrate the newcomers onto the team during a pandemic that requires physical distancing.
“I think it’s just a challenge,” Crofts said. “Of course we would like to be in the same room and having a joke and having a laugh and being together, but obviously the rules don’t permit that at times, so we’re just trying to work around it.”
Whenever the Cavaliers take the field, they’re hopeful to have built up the chemistry necessary to contend for championships once again.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!