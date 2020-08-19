State of the program: Virginia men's soccer

It’s unclear how the newcomers will all fit in the mix, but the Cavaliers have time to figure it out. Gelnovatch wants to use this year’s extended preseason to take a longer look at different players who may earn time during the regular season.

“We’re trying to avoid putting together what looks like we think right now might be our starting team, to keep guys maybe that aren’t in that mix positive and to give them a proper chance, to be honest with you,” Gelnovatch said.

2020-21 outlook

Uncertainty surrounds the 2020 fall season. If the Cavaliers can compete this fall, there’s optimism within the program. Even without a fall NCAA championship, UVa likes its chances to compete well against ACC foes.

The current focus, in addition to staying safe, is finding ways to integrate the newcomers onto the team during a pandemic that requires physical distancing.

“I think it’s just a challenge,” Crofts said. “Of course we would like to be in the same room and having a joke and having a laugh and being together, but obviously the rules don’t permit that at times, so we’re just trying to work around it.”

Whenever the Cavaliers take the field, they’re hopeful to have built up the chemistry necessary to contend for championships once again.

