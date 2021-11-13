State cross country roundup: Albemarle girls finish fourth in Class 5 race

THE PLAINS — Jenna Coleman had only run the historic Great Meadow Course one time prior to Saturday’s VHSL Class 5 state cross country meet.

The Albemarle junior proved to be a quick study as she garnered state runner-up honors to lead the Patriots (96) to a fourth-place team finish.

“It was a nice course and I liked it,” Coleman said. “It was good weather, although it was a bit chilly. I felt the race went very well. I did not expect to be second.”

Coleman completed the 3.1-mile course is 19 minutes, 5 seconds, just 10 seconds behind Midlothian senior Gabriella Garcia (18:55).

She wasn’t the only runner for Albemarle to take home all-state honors. Madelyn Gypson crossed the finish line in 19:29 to pick up a fifth-place finish for the Patriots.

“My goal was to just go out there and have fun and just give it all I had,” Gypson said. “I just thought it was a really fun race.”

Gypson credited training at Panorama Farms throughout the season for preparing her to deal with the hills at Great Meadow and use it to her advantage throughout the race.