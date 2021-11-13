State cross country roundup: Albemarle girls finish fourth in Class 5 race

THE PLAINS — Jenna Coleman had only run the historic Great Meadow Course one time prior to Saturday’s VHSL Class 5 state cross country meet.
The Albemarle junior proved to be a quick study as she garnered state runner-up honors to lead the Patriots (96) to a fourth-place team finish.
“It was a nice course and I liked it,” Coleman said. “It was good weather, although it was a bit chilly. I felt the race went very well. I did not expect to be second.”
Coleman completed the 3.1-mile course is 19 minutes, 5 seconds, just 10 seconds behind Midlothian senior Gabriella Garcia (18:55).
She wasn’t the only runner for Albemarle to take home all-state honors. Madelyn Gypson crossed the finish line in 19:29 to pick up a fifth-place finish for the Patriots.
“My goal was to just go out there and have fun and just give it all I had,” Gypson said. “I just thought it was a really fun race.”
Gypson credited training at Panorama Farms throughout the season for preparing her to deal with the hills at Great Meadow and use it to her advantage throughout the race.
“I was aiming to get eighth today, but right at the hills over there, we train at Panorama and we get a lot of experience on those big hills and that really helped me through that. It was a point where I was just able to make a move and really get ahead. I wasn’t expecting to get fifth, but I got it and I was really proud of my performance.”
Hanna Guyton (20:25) finished 21st overall, followed by Eva Weaver (21:15), Savannah Meriwether (21:46), Emily Uthlaut (22:24), and Lillian Peskova (22:44) as Albemarle (96) finished fourth in the team competition, just behind Deep Run (78), Midlothian (88) and Glen Allen (90).
Adams finishes third
Sadie Adams doesn’t show a lot of emotion on the course, but the Western Albemarle runner admitted to feeling a few jitters prior to Saturday’s VHSL Class 4 state championships at Great Meadow.
The freshman’s performance dealt with the nerves as she finished third with a time of 18:21, just behind seniors Ava Gordon (17:53) from Loudoun Valley and Jamestown’s Caroline Bauer (18:10) in the race for medalist honors.
“I was definitely pretty nervous,” Adams said. “I’ve never raced this course before, but I think I did well. I didn’t get the exact time I wanted, but I went out there and did all I could. It was really good and I’m excited I got to race.”
Despite the high-profile field, Adams held her own against the two upperclassmen. She went to the front early with them and stayed within striking distance throughout the entire race before settling for a strong third-place finish.
“They’re just amazing,” Adams said. “They’re really fantastic runners. I’ve had the opportunity to get to run against Caroline Bauer before, and they both really pushed me. It was a really good race.”
Grace Cook also garnered all-state honors for the Warriors, finishing 17th overall. Hailey Hodson (20:12) placed 29th, followed by Lily Smith (21:08), who was 54th, Eleanor Abell (21:39) was 65th, Siena Collier (22:16) was 75th and Jordan Stone (22:45) was 78th.
Western Albemarle’s girls finished sixth (135) as a team, just behind Loudoun Valley (72), Blacksburg (97), Jefferson Forest (105), Tuscarora (112) and Jamestown. (131).
Emmert earns all-state honors
A month ago, Nicholas Emmert admitted that he regained his confidence with a standout performance at the Albemarle Invitational at Panorama Farms.
The Louisa County senior carried over those good vibes Saturday at Great Meadow, earning all-state honors in his final high school cross country meet.
Emmert used a late kick over the final 50 meters to edge Western Albemarle’s Owen Shifflett for sixth-place honors with a time of 16:00.
Teammate Caiden Davenport placed 40th overall with a time of 16:58.
On the girls' side, Kennedy Harris posted a time of 20:28 to finish 38th overall in a very competitive Class 4 field.
CHS boys finish third
The Charlottesville boys cross country team had two runners finish in the top 35 Saturday afternoon to secure a third-place finish at the VHSL Class 3 state cross country championships at Green Hill Park in Salem.
Luke Frank placed 28th overall with a time of 17:22.20 to lead the Black Knights to a bronze finish at the state level, just behind perennial powerhouse Abingdon (33) and Maggie Walker (86).
Eli Cook finished 31st for Charlottesville, followed by Jordan Chorbaji (17:27.6), Edison Tennant (17:28.40), Nathaniel McKee (17:35), Alasdair Greenland (17:39.60) and Jack Heimke (18:21.90)
On the girls' side, Caroline Jaffe finished 38th overall with a time of 20:36.20 to lead the Black Knights.
Mathes earns top 10 finish
Bazil Mathes raised some eyebrows last week after capturing his first Region 3C individual cross country title.
The sophomore standout continued his stellar postseason Saturday as he earned all-state honors at the VHSL Class 3 cross country championships at Green Hill Park in Salem. Mathes completed the 3.1-mile course is 16:39 to finish ninth overall to lead the Mustangs.
Cooper Roy (17:36.70) was 47th for Monticello, followed by Daniel Vizcaino (18:02), Lukas Muehlberg (18:15.30), Owen Sexton (18:38.80) Tristan Walker (19:19.10) and Max Scharer (20:15.40). The Mustangs finished ninth overall with 209 points.
On the girls' side, Hope McCullough finished 36th overall (20:33.80) to lead Monticello.
The William Monroe boys had two runners earn Top 50 finishes at the Class 3 state meet. Conrad Bruton finished 29th with a time of 17:25 to lead the Greene Dragons. Evan Young (17:36.80) was 45th, followed by Schuyler Nitzsche (17:54).
McLearen earns top five finish
For the second year in a row, Kate McLearen was recognized as an all-state cross country runner.
The Madison County senior finished fifth overall with a time of 20:16.30 during Saturday’s VHSL Class 2 state cross country championships held at Green Hill Park in Salem.
Abigail Patterson (20:56.70) joined McLearen on the podium with a ninth-place effort to lead Madison County (158) to a seventh-place team effort.
Courtney Weakley (22:33.10) was 30th, followed by Leah Henshaw (25:16.50), Delaney Cruey (26:56.80), Malia Ruffner (27:08.60), and Destini Ruffner (31:23.80).
On the boys' side, Troy Miller finished 30th (18:09.70) to lead Madison County (197) to a seventh-place finish at the state meet.
Scout Foskett (18:12.70) was 33rd, followed by Erwin Carter (18:55.60), Luke Beeler (19:03.90), Aidan Griffin (19:17.80), Nate Herrman (20:43.80) and Gavin Smith (21:54.90).