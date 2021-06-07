 Skip to main content
Start time of Virginia-Old Dominion baseball game moved up due to weather
The start time for tonight’s Columbia Regional championship game between Virginia and Old Dominion has been moved to 5:06 p.m. due to inclement weather in the forecast in Columbia, S.C.

The start of the game will be broadcast on ESPN3, then move to ESPNU at the conclusion of the Dallas Baptist-Oregon State game, which begins at 4 p.m. Eastern. The game can be heard on WINA (1070 AM/98.9 FM/WINA.com) as originally scheduled.

Virginia will start Devin Ortiz, who has pitched only two innings this season, in tonight's winner-take-all game, while Old Dominion will send out Hunter Gregory (8-2, 3.16 ERA, 74.0 IP, 19 BB, 86 SO).

