Start time of Syracuse game changes

Virginia’s Atlantic Coast Conference opener has gotten a new start time.

On Thursday, the ACC announced the Cavaliers’ Friday, Sept. 23 contest at Syracuse will kick off at 7 p.m. instead of the previously scheduled 7:30 p.m.

The game will be shown on ESPN, and the matchup is highlighted by two former UVa assistants – offensive coordinator Robert Anae and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck – getting to coach against the Hoos for the first time since departing the Cavaliers this past offseason. Both Anae and Beck are in the same roles with the Orange now.

Beck was UVa quarterback Brennan Armstrong’s position coach and helped developed him into the passer who threw for 4,449 yards and 31 touchdowns last year. Virginia was third in the country for total offense, second for passing offense and 21st for scoring offense with Anae calling plays in 2021.

Tickets for final four home games on sale

Single-game tickets for Virginia’s final four home games of 2022 go on sale Friday, according to a Thursday release from the school.

UVa hosts Miami (Oct. 29), North Carolina (Nov. 5), Pittsburgh (Nov. 12) and Coastal Carolina (Nov. 19) at Scott Stadium in the back half of the season.

Ticket prices start between $16 and $30 depending on the opponent.

Single-game tickets for home dates with Richmond (Sept. 3), Old Dominion (Sept. 17) and Louisville (Oct. 8) went on sale last month.