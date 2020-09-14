Stanardsville angler wins pro fishing tournament in Maryland

James Maupin reeled in a lot of bass, a first-place trophy and a nice payday last week in Marbury, Maryland.

The Stanardsville angler brought a five-bass limit to the scale weighing 13 pounds, 13 ounces on Saturday to win the three-day Toyota Series at the Potomac River tournament.

Maupin’s three-day total of 15 bass weighing 40 pounds, 11 ounces earned him the win by a seven-ounce margin over second-place finisher Todd Walters (Kernersville, North Carolina). With the victory, Maupin brought home a $24,293 top prize.

“This win means a lot,” Maupin said. “It definitely makes all the hard work worth it to know I can compete with these guys.”

Maupin found success fishing the Greenway Flats and Mason Neck areas during last week's tournament. Each area had a 200-yard stretch that the 42-year-old angler worked back and forth, no matter the tide, and each produced fish.

“I’m not very familiar with tides, so I just put my head down and fished,” Maupin said. “I got on this bite Wednesday and it was so consistent. When the sun would peek out, I couldn’t get a bite going, but when it was cloudy I had success throwing a spinnerbait down those grass lines. Thankfully it was consistently cloudy all three days of the tournament.”