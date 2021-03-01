STAB'S William Browne has impressive debut at VISAA state invitational meet

William Browne made his state swimming debut for St. Anne’s-Belfield last weekend.
The eighth-grader made a strong first impression, capturing an individual state title to lead the Saints' strong showing at the VISAA state swimming and diving invitational meet.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the meet was held virtually, allowing teams to swim in the confines of their own pools.
The familiarity proved beneficial for Browne, who captured gold in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 55.89.
“My spirited teammates and coaches made this a great first season for me,” Browne said. “Winning the 100 fly in the virtual state meet was an exciting way to end the season.”
The eighth-grader also garnered all-state honors in the 200 IM with a fifth-place finish in the 500-freestyle with a time of 5:01.00. He also led STAB to a pair of strong finishes in the relay events.
Browne teamed with Norm Hochrein, Maxwell Moore and Zach Ashby to finish third in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:21.57). The same quartet also finished fourth in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:30.75).
“I feel fortunate that we were able to have a season, but competing virtually isn’t quite the same,” Browne said. “I look forward to next season, when all the VISAA teams can swim together at one championship meet.”
Ashby took home second in the 100-yard backstroke (50.93) and third in the 100-yard freestyle (48.43) for STAB. Hochrein captured third in the 50-yard freestyle (21.70), while Gresham Chapman was third in the 1-meter diving competition (382.80 points).
Drew Leydig led the way for Fork Union, placing in multiple events at the state meet.
Individually, Leydig finished sixth in the 100-yard freestyle (49.40). In the relays, he teamed with Victor Valovalo, Julian Thys and Daniel Bartsevich to place sixth in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:32.91) and 400-yard freestyle relay (3:27.48).
Gavin Newcomb placed seventh in the 100-yard butterfly (54.23) to garner all-state recognition for Woodberry Forest, while Sam Stelter took eighth in the 500-yard freestyle (5:07.84). Drew Lytle, Griffith Ly, Newcomb and Peter Moore were eighth in the 200-yard medley relay (1:47.23).
On the girls' side, Layla Welsch earned all-state honors in four events to lead STAB.
Welsch placed fourth in the 200-yard freestyle (1:59.08) and fifth in the 200 IM (2:12.09). She also teamed with Bella Grace Cave, Nia Robinson and Jaya Vaidyanathan to finish eighth in the 200-medley relay (2:05.00).
Lynch also teamed up with Cave, Vaidhyanathan, and Charlotte DeVillier to finish eighth in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:48.01).