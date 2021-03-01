STAB'S William Browne has impressive debut at VISAA state invitational meet

William Browne made his state swimming debut for St. Anne’s-Belfield last weekend.

The eighth-grader made a strong first impression, capturing an individual state title to lead the Saints' strong showing at the VISAA state swimming and diving invitational meet.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the meet was held virtually, allowing teams to swim in the confines of their own pools.

The familiarity proved beneficial for Browne, who captured gold in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 55.89.

“My spirited teammates and coaches made this a great first season for me,” Browne said. “Winning the 100 fly in the virtual state meet was an exciting way to end the season.”

The eighth-grader also garnered all-state honors in the 200 IM with a fifth-place finish in the 500-freestyle with a time of 5:01.00. He also led STAB to a pair of strong finishes in the relay events.

Browne teamed with Norm Hochrein, Maxwell Moore and Zach Ashby to finish third in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:21.57). The same quartet also finished fourth in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:30.75).