STAB's Vaya Chhabra commits to Duke rowing program

In the summer of 2020, Vaya Chhabra was at a crossroads in her high school athletic career. A standout volleyball player and swimmer at St. Anne’s-Belfield, her parents encouraged her to take up a new sport.
Their advice proved prophetic.
A year later, Chhabra is thriving in her new sport, rowing, and will compete in the sport at the Division I level at Duke. Chhabra has committed to row for the Blue Devils.
“If someone had told me a year ago that I would have the opportunity to compete at the collegiate level, I would’ve laughed,” Chhabra said. “I am so grateful to my coaches, specifically Coaches Cathy Coffman and Ashley Gale, my family, friends, and everyone who has supported me along the way. I couldn’t have done It without them.”
Chhabra's rowing journey started with humble beginnings following a few lessons in a single scull in late July of 2020. Two months later, Chhabra joined the Rivanna Rowing Club and found her calling on the water.
Chhabra finished second in the junior scull event in her maiden voyage in the Virginia Scholastic Rowing Championships. In addition, she earned national acclaim when she placed fifth in the double scull at the prestigious Stotesbury Cup National Regatta.
“I’m still a developing rower, so I know that I have a long way to go before I can reach my full potential,” she said.
She will try to reach her potential at Duke, an up-and-coming ACC program under head coach Megan Cooke Carcagno. Since she took over the program in the 2015-16 season, the Blue Devils have posted top three finishes in the ACC three times and qualified for the NCAA championships twice.
Chhabra was impressed by Carcagno’s work with the Blue Devils and believed it’s a great environment to build on her love of the sport.
“Duke has everything I’m looking for: a strong emphasis on academics, a competitive and supportive group of rowers who are constantly striving to take the program to the next level and countless extracurricular and class options that allow students to explore all of their interests,” she said. “The sense of community at Duke is overwhelming and the support system for student-athletes drew me in immediately.”
During the recruiting process, which was mostly virtual because of COVID-19, the STAB senior spoke with several Duke team members and felt an instant connection.
“I could tell that the culture of the team was important to each of them,” Chhabra said. “The university and program felt like the right fit for me. The team is a very tight-knit group of girls who push each other to do their best, in and out of the water and the classroom, and that is something I want to be a part of. I have enjoyed getting to know the coaches and have truly appreciated their transparency through the recruiting process. This program has a very bright future and I’m honored and excited to have the opportunity to train and compete with such amazing women.”
As a developing rower, Chhabra understands the importance of fundamentals, especially at the next level, and is excited to continue to expand her knowledge of the sport.
“I am looking forward to improving my technique, strength and speed with help from my coaches,” she said. “I’m a developing rower, so I have a lot of work to do to reach my full potential, but I feel so fortunate to have this opportunity to grow as a student and an athlete.”
In the classroom, Chhabra has plenty of options. At Duke, she said student-athletes have a whole team of faculty and advisors that work with athletes to find their passion and strengths. Although undecided on her career path right now, she believes Duke is an ideal fit to help her grow.
She had interest from several highly regarded academic institutions, including Yale, Penn and Virginia, before ultimately finding a home at Duke.
“One thing that stands out to me is the academic support and opportunities Duke provides to its student-athletes,” Chhabra said. “This, along with the culture of the team, separated Duke from other programs. I realized quickly that I wanted to row at a strong Division I program with a reputation for academic excellence.”