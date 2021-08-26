STAB's Vaya Chhabra commits to Duke rowing program

She will try to reach her potential at Duke, an up-and-coming ACC program under head coach Megan Cooke Carcagno. Since she took over the program in the 2015-16 season, the Blue Devils have posted top three finishes in the ACC three times and qualified for the NCAA championships twice.

Chhabra was impressed by Carcagno’s work with the Blue Devils and believed it’s a great environment to build on her love of the sport.

“Duke has everything I’m looking for: a strong emphasis on academics, a competitive and supportive group of rowers who are constantly striving to take the program to the next level and countless extracurricular and class options that allow students to explore all of their interests,” she said. “The sense of community at Duke is overwhelming and the support system for student-athletes drew me in immediately.”

During the recruiting process, which was mostly virtual because of COVID-19, the STAB senior spoke with several Duke team members and felt an instant connection.