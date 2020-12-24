STAB's Tim Myers commits to play lacrosse at Navy

“The coaches like that I am left-handed and that I am a versatile offensive player,” he said. “They like my size, speed and ability to stretch the field with outside shooting, and my vision to find the open man.”

Navy coach Joe Amplo and his staff are intrigued with the diversity in Myers' game.

“The coaches plan to have me come in on the win on a faceoff, right out of the box in transition and potentially stay on the field to play attack.”

Myers had interest from a number of Division I programs, including Loyola, Virginia, Penn State, Army, Air Force, Michigan, Bucknell, High Point, Dartmouth and Harvard, but none of them checked off all the boxes like Navy did.

“Navy really stood out to me because of the amazing opportunities the academy presents both while in college and the years beyond,” he said. “There is no school in the country that provides the same opportunity that the Navy does. The coaching staff at Navy could not have been more supportive through my process, which really helped to keep Navy on my mind throughout the fall.”

Myers has been surrounded by college sports and student-athletes his entire life. Now he will get a chance to follow in the footsteps of the players he grew up admiring.

"As I got older, I realized I wanted to be like the players I looked up to, to compete for NCAA titles, and go to a university where academics and athletics go hand in hand,” he said. “The fact that I know where I will learn and play next is one of the best feelings I’ve ever had. I could not have gotten to this point without the love and support of my family and friends. They kept me going even on the days I doubted myself. I am glad the recruiting process is over, and I am looking forward to taking the next steps at Navy.”

