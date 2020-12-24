STAB's Tim Myers commits to play lacrosse at Navy

Tim Myers had an impressive debut to his high school lacrosse career, setting the freshman scoring record at Albemarle High School.
Now he will have an opportunity to showcase his talents on the collegiate stage after accepting an appointment to play lacrosse at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis.
“The U.S. Naval Academy is everything I wanted in a school in every way,” Myers said. “It’s a chance to serve our country and to play for great coaches on a great team. It’s a chance to meet amazing people while getting a phenomenal education, becoming a leader and setting up my life’s opportunities along the way. It means the world to me to have this amazing opportunity. I have always dreamt of having the chance to compete in college, and being able to do it at such a prestigious school and strong program is a real honor and blessing."
Myers stormed onto the local high school lacrosse scene in 2019 with an impressive freshman season for the Patriots. He tallied 42 goals and 26 assists and was a Region 5D first-team selection as Albemarle reached the state quarterfinals.
He then transferred to St. Anne’s-Belfield for his sophomore season. Myers transitioned from attackman to midfielder in Coach Bo Perriello’s system and was expected to be a presence as a two-way performer before the 2020 season was canceled because of COVID-19.
A natural lefty with great athleticism and a high lacrosse IQ, Myers continued to develop his game during the pandemic with his club team, the D.C. Express, during the summer and fall. He started for the Express, which finished the 2019-20 season as the No. 3 ranked team in the country. Playing for his club team helped offset the lack of exposure Myers would normally get during the high school season.
“To have missed my sophomore year of lacrosse was tough,” he said. “It was hard not to have Division I coaches on the sidelines to watch in person, but to have the chance to play was huge. I was able to make highlight reels from the games and several high level club games were televised so coaches were able to watch me and my team play. The hardest part for me was not being able to visit schools, to get to know the players or to meet the coaches in person. The virtual tours were great, but I do think doing everything over the phone and on zoom made the decision take a little longer to make.”
Navy helped make that decision easier.
“They compete in a strong conference and earn postseason bids regularly,” Myers said. “I also love how much the coaches cared about me during the process, and how much they want me to succeed in every aspect of life and not just on the field.”
Myers was recruited as a left-handed offensive midfielder that can also transition to attack if needed.
“The coaches like that I am left-handed and that I am a versatile offensive player,” he said. “They like my size, speed and ability to stretch the field with outside shooting, and my vision to find the open man.”
Navy coach Joe Amplo and his staff are intrigued with the diversity in Myers' game.
“The coaches plan to have me come in on the win on a faceoff, right out of the box in transition and potentially stay on the field to play attack.”
Myers had interest from a number of Division I programs, including Loyola, Virginia, Penn State, Army, Air Force, Michigan, Bucknell, High Point, Dartmouth and Harvard, but none of them checked off all the boxes like Navy did.
“Navy really stood out to me because of the amazing opportunities the academy presents both while in college and the years beyond,” he said. “There is no school in the country that provides the same opportunity that the Navy does. The coaching staff at Navy could not have been more supportive through my process, which really helped to keep Navy on my mind throughout the fall.”
Myers has been surrounded by college sports and student-athletes his entire life. Now he will get a chance to follow in the footsteps of the players he grew up admiring.
"As I got older, I realized I wanted to be like the players I looked up to, to compete for NCAA titles, and go to a university where academics and athletics go hand in hand,” he said. “The fact that I know where I will learn and play next is one of the best feelings I’ve ever had. I could not have gotten to this point without the love and support of my family and friends. They kept me going even on the days I doubted myself. I am glad the recruiting process is over, and I am looking forward to taking the next steps at Navy.”