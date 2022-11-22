STAB's Peyton Booth commits to Cornell men's lacrosse program

St. Anne’s-Belfield has a long-standing tradition of sending its lacrosse players to play for college programs.

Peyton Booth will be adding his name to that storied list after verbally committing to play lacrosse at Cornell University.

“Growing up, watching Cornell constantly being in the top echelon of the lacrosse world really made me dream of having the opportunity to go to Cornell,” Booth said. “The young and passionate coaching staff also made me really excited to be able to choose a school like Cornell, with the majority of the staff either being alumni or growing up in Ithaca.”

The attackman had a breakout sophomore campaign for the Saints, which really put his name on the recruiting radar of top-level college programs from around the country. He scored a career-high 60 goals and added 42 assists to become just the second player in program history to amass 100 points in a single season.

Booth was named Virginia Prep League Most Valuable Player and also was a first-team All Central Virginia selection last spring.

Cornell Coach Connor Buczek and his staff were impressed with the versatility of Booth’s game and believed he would be a nice fit in their program.

“I loved the atmosphere of the program,” Booth said. “Being able to spend a day with the team and getting to watch a lift really showed me what an amazing culture I could be in. The coaches loved my skill set and being able to play above the net. They also liked my grittiness and my motor, on and off the field.”

After he graduates from STAB, the junior attackman plans to spend a post-graduate year playing in Canada to help him progress his game and allow him to mature in preparation for joining the Cornell program.

“They are recruiting me as an attackman, but they feel that I have the ability to play anywhere above the net on offense,” Booth said.

He had interest from a number of Division I programs, including Denver, Jacksonville and Hobart, but felt the opportunity to join the Cornell program was too good to pass up.

“Cornell’s tradition, culture, and location really set them apart for me,” Booth said. “With their 130 years of lacrosse tradition and their consistency of being one of the top teams in the nation, along with them fresh off a national championship game appearance, really made that decision easy for me. I feel like what Cornell brought to the table really helped me make my decision.”

On the field, his objectives are simple.

“My goals are to win a national championship and be able to contribute to the team, on and off the field,” Booth said.

Academically, Booth plans to pursue a degree in communications. He’s also shown an interest in learning more about Cornell's School of Industrial and Labor Relations.

“I love sports, so I would love to do stuff in sports journalism or business, because Cornell’s ILR school has produced commissioners of the NHL and MLB,” he said.

With his college future finalized, Booth is excited for his final two seasons of high school lacrosse at STAB.

“This is a huge sense of relief,” he said of committing to Cornell. “With all of the stress of recruiting and having to be on my ‘A-Game’ every day, really made me stress. Now making my decision really is going to allow me to play relaxed and free. Coach Buczek also made the process easy and he was very flexible with me getting to campus and making my time there enjoyable.”

The STAB standout is thrilled with what’s ahead of him in lacrosse.

“It means the world to me,” Booth said. “Being able to play [Division I] lacrosse has been a dream of mine since I was seven years old, so it’s super special to me. It’s super surreal. It kind of hasn’t set in yet, but I feel like soon enough it will really feel real to me.”