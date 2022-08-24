STAB's Maddie Rice commits to UMass Lowell women's basketball program

Every team longs for players that do the little things that help them win.

Maddie Rice has epitomized that role for the St. Anne’s-Belfield girls basketball team during her career.

That passion to help the team and her commitment to defense hasn’t gone unnoticed from college programs. The senior guard has verbally committed to play basketball at the UMass Lowell.

“I have been working toward this goal for years and now that I have the opportunity to play at the next level, it feels amazing,” Rice said. “I am so grateful and thankful for the many amazing coaches I’ve had along the way. From my middle school coach, Mr. Boyd, to my high school coach, Phil Stinnie, and my family that have helped me get to this far.”

Rice’s love affair with basketball began in the fifth grade when she played for Steve Morris and her passion for the sport has continued to blossom since then. Last winter, she averaged 10.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals a game for the Saints and was a first-team All-League of Independent Schools performer.

Recognized for her tenacity on defense and her ability to make plays in traffic, Rice has evolved into a complete player. Her skill set and blue-collar work ethic should fit in well at UMass Lowell.

“They are an aggressive team who plays with a lot of energy and a fast-paced game, which is how I like to play,” she said. “They said I bring great defense, heart, effort and energy to the team.”

Rice had offers from a number of programs, but found an instant connection with UMass Lowell and Coach Denise King.

“UMass Lowell checked off all of the boxes, academically and athletically, in what I was looking for in a school,” Rice said. “The coaches followed up and talked to me throughout the AAU season and I became very comfortable with them. I visited the campus over the summer and really liked the size of the school and the town.”

Rice appreciated the continued support from King and her staff throughout the high school season, which left a great impression throughout the recruiting process.

“What separated UMass Lowell from all of those is that they were consistent with reaching out and wanted to get to know me as a person and a player,” Rice said. “They were interested in changing my game. They saw how my game could contribute to the success of their program, on and off the court.”

Rice should have no trouble acclimating herself to the River Hawks' style of play.

“Their plan right now is to play me at the two or the three," Rice said, "but I am willing to help my team in whatever position they need me.”

Academically, Rice has not yet decided a course of study, but is intrigued by a potential career in communications or journalism.

“I think it would be rewarding helping people that don’t have a voice to tell their stories and make a difference in their lives,” she said.

With her college decision finalized, Rice is looking forward to her final year of high school.

“I definitely feel a sense of relief,” she said. “I am very happy and grateful for this opportunity. I worked really hard over the years to put myself in a position to earn a scholarship. I am very proud of this accomplishment and this is the payoff for all the hard work.”

Although her college decision is made, the STAB senior said there’s still plenty of work ahead of her.

“I will be working hard this year to have a great senior season and to prepare for college,” Rice said. “Having the scholarship offers is great and I know the real work is just beginning. I look forward to improving my game and growing as a person over the next year. My goal is to take full advantage of this opportunity.”

Rice is ecstatic about her future.

“It’s a dream come true,” she said. “My parents have been my biggest role models and supporters. They have sacrificed a lot so that I could have this opportunity. This has been something that I have been working toward since I was very little and now it’s really happening.”