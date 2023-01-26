STAB's Kymora Johnson treasures 'once-in-a-lifetime opportunity' of being a McDonald's All-American

As the point guard at St. Anne’s-Belfield, Kymora Johnson has flourished as the leader and voice of her high school basketball program.

But during Tuesday’s trip to Richmond for the Saints' game with Trinity Episcopal, the senior guard was rendered speechless after she found out that she had been named a McDonald’s All-American.

Johnson watched the selection show on ESPN on the bus ride and the nerves got the best of her after it took what felt like an eternity for the players' names to start being announced. The first 12 players were listed and Johnson’s name was not one of them.

It was an emotional roller coaster.

“After that, I felt my stomach drop, but realized there were 12 more,” she said. “When those 12 names were listed, my eyes scanned my phone screen swiftly.”

When the second group of players was revealed, Johnson, the 2022 Central Virginia Girls Basketball Player of the Year, spotted her name and the emotions took over.

Johnson was overcome with tears of joy as teammates mobbed her on the bus to celebrate her accomplishment.

“There it was,” she said. “My name. I couldn’t believe it. I let out a little scream and began crying. My teammates comforted me and cheered me on.”

Moments later, her mother, Jessica Thomas-Johns, called and they shared a Hallmark moment.

“In tears, she stated, ‘You did it. I’m so proud of you,'” Johnson said. “I could really feel the emotion through the screen. I never felt better. I was happy knowing that I made them proud.”

The recognition is well deserved.

Johnson is ranked the No. 24 recruit in the ESPNW high school Top 100 list for the Class of 2023. This season, she is averaging 21.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 4.6 steals a game for a STAB team that is 16-1 and ranked No. 2 in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I state poll.

Johnson was one of 24 players selected out of 722 nominations from around the country and becomes the first player in the STAB girls basketball program’s history to achieve the honor. She is the first player from Central Virginia to be named a McDonald's All-American since 2019, when former William Monroe standout and current UVa player Sam Brunelle was selected.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Johnson said. “I’m so honored to receive this award, as it is one of the biggest accomplishments in high school basketball. I feel very blessed knowing that my community stands behind me and are rooting for me."

STAB girls basketball coach Phil Stinnie said there’s no one more deserving of this honor than Johnson.

“This speaks to who she truly is,” Stinnie said.

Stinnie said Tuesday’s announcement is the culmination of a driven athlete’s pursuit of her ultimate dream. From playing junior varsity basketball as a seventh-grader, to earning Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year as a junior, that’s not much that Johnson hasn’t accomplished on the hardwood at STAB.

“The one thing that always stood out was her basketball IQ and her wiliness to make sacrifices for the team,” Stinnie said. “She is always about making her teammates feel good about themselves and doing whatever she could to help them succeed”

Over the past five years, Stinnie said Johnson's transformation as a basketball player has been phenomenal.

“She’s a totally different player,” Stinnie said. “She’s a well-conditioned athlete. A true student of the game. She understands the grind and I’m just thrilled that all her hard work and studying of the game has paid off. This is what every kid in her position wants to be.”

The 2023 McDonald’s All-American Games are slated for March 28 in Houston. Johnson will represent the West squad. The festivities include the POWERADE Jam Fest, which will take place Monday March 27 at 7:30 p.m. and will air on ESPN2. The following day, Johnson will play in the All-American Girls game at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

“This is a really big accomplishment,” Johnson said. “There’s a lot of pride and emotion behind it knowing that I worked for this. I’m very excited to go and play against the best of the best.”

In 2019, Johnson remembers watching Brunelle win the girls 3-point competition during the event and can’t wait to represent her community in a similar fashion.

“Incredible,” Johnson said. “Sam has always been a mentor of mine and I’ve always looked up to her. To not only be able to represent Central Virginia, but the University of Virginia as well, is an honor.”