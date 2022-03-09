STAB's Kymora Johnson named Virginia Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year

For the past three years, Kymora Johnson has established herself as one of the top basketball players in Central Virginia.

On Wednesday, the recognition of the St. Anne’s-Belfield guard’s talent reached a new level when she was named Virginia Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

Johnson joins former William Monroe standout and current Notre Dame junior Sam Brunelle as the only female players from Central Virginia to receive the award. Brunelle won the award after her junior year with the Greene Dragons.

After her sophomore season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson made up for lost time this winter with an impressive junior campaign. She averaged a career-high 21.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 4.5 steals a game for a STAB team that went undefeated in the League of Independent Schools and reached the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I state championship game.

The award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court.

Johnson, who is ranked No. 31 nationally in the Class of 2023 by HoopGurlz, served as a volunteer at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia. In addition, she has also spent time on the bench as a youth basketball coach in the area.

The 5-foot-8 point guard maintained a 3.53 GPA in the classroom. Johnson is now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Player of the Year award, which will be announced later this month.

STAB Coach Phil Stinnie couldn’t be prouder of Johnson.

“Mo came into this year more focused and determined to show that she was an elite player,” Stinnie said. “This award solidified her efforts. What an accomplishment after not playing a game last year.”

Johnson joins a distinguished list of players to win the award, including WNBA stars Kristi Tolliver and Megan Walker and former UVa standout and assistant coach Monica Wright.

