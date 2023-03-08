Kymora Johnson has earned many accolades during her high school basketball career at St. Anne’s-Belfield School, including being named the League of Independent Schools and Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I player of the year.

The 5-foot-8 senior guard added more hardware to her mantle on Wednesday when she became just the sixth player in state history to win back-to-back Virginia Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year honors.

“It’s unbelievable,” Johnson said. “To have the honor the first time was surreal, and really an important goal accomplished. But this second time feels even more incredible, especially because it puts my name with some really elite ones that have come before me.”

The Gatorade Player of the Year award has been presented annually since 1985 to honor the accomplishments of student-athletes throughout the country. The award recognizes not only athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character, on and off the court.

Ranked the No. 24 recruit in the Class of 2023 by ESPN.com, Johnson turned in a career year in her final season at STAB, leading her team to another LIS championship and a berth in the VISAA Division I state championship game.

The University of Virginia commit averaged a career-high 22.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 4.4 steals in her final season for the Saints and shot an eye-popping 59% from the floor on the season, including 47% from behind the arc.

The bigger the stakes, the better Johnson played. In her final three high school games, she scored 107 points in the state tournament, including a 32-point effort against Paul VI last weekend in the state championship game.

The McDonald’s All-American finished her high school career with more than 1,700 points, 700 rebounds, 500 assists and 400 steals.

Johnson became just the sixth player in state history to win the award twice, joining former Monacan star Megan Walker (2016 and 2017), former Princess Anne standout Elizabeth Williams (2010, 2011), former T.C. Williams star Tierra Ruffin-Pratt (2008, 2009), former West Springfield guard Kara Lawson (1998, 1999), former James Madison High School standout Katie Smrcka-Duffy (1995, 1996) and former Phoebus forward La’Keshia Frett (1992, 1993).

“It’s really special,” Johnson said. “Not only because it’s specific to your high school team, but also because they value academics, character and off-contributions a well. Those things also mean a lot to me."

In addition to her work on the floor, Johnson continues to be a great ambassador and mentor for young athletes in Central Virginia. She’s volunteered locally at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Virginia and has also donated her time as a youth basketball coach.

Academically, Johnson has excelled as well, maintaining a 3.47 grade-point average.

Johnson and her family made the choice to join the STAB family as a seventh grader and the experience has been better than she ever could have imagined.

“Making the transition to STAB in seventh grade was probably one of the best opportunities my parents could have given me,” Johnson said. “The community is truly special. It’s so much bigger than basketball. From the teachers to my teammates, they have helped me strengthen my weaknesses and given me the tools I needed to continue to soar. I will forever be indebted to the STAB community. My only hope is that I have made them proud to have me as part of it.”

This past summer, Johnson had an opportunity to finish her high school career at another school, but felt it was important to remain at STAB where it all began.

“Junior varsity was awesome with [Coach Mark] Gearheart and my years with [Coach Phil] Stinnie will forever be some of my favorite,” she said. “STAB allowed me the best teammates and I’m so grateful for all the life-long friendships I’ve created.”

Johnson’s final high school game will be March 28, when she represents STAB at the 46th annual McDonald’s All-American game in Houston. The senior will represent the West squad in the showcase of the top high school seniors in the country.

Afterwards, she will switch her focus to the next chapter of life as a member of the University of Virginia’s women’s basketball program.

“Although I will miss every moment spent at STAB, I am every excited to move right across the street to the University of Virginia,” Johnson said. “I cannot wait to represent yet another outstanding institution.”