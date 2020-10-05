STAB's Justin Taylor invited to Coach Wootten's Top 150 Camp in Texas

“I got five offers on the first day,” Taylor said. “That was super exciting. It’s definitely fun talking to all of them and getting that notice. It’s tough because all the schools have their different pitches and how I can impact their program, but it’s still pretty early on [in the process] so I’m just taking it day by day.”

Taylor made good use of his time this summer, spending most of his free time in the gym and weight room to help refine his game.

“This summer was huge because I was able to get in the gym five times a week and then lifted two or three times a week,” Taylor said. “It was huge just staying in the weight room, becoming more athletic and stronger and just working on all my weakness in the game, just trying to tighten everything up and just be more of an impact [player] this year.”

This past weekend, he participated in the Commonwealth Basketball Grassroots fall series in Richmond. He was part of a team that included many of his STAB teammates, including John St. Germain, Carter Lang, Chance Mallory and Eli Bennett. Taylor held his own against some of the tournament’s top talents, including Varina swingman Alphonso Billups.