STAB's Justin Taylor excited to receive offer from Virginia men's basketball program

The STAB product said he was excited to get the call.

“I was actually waiting in the parking lot for a to-go order when he called and offered,” Taylor said. “It was really just pure excitement.”

Growing up in Charlottesville, Taylor said he’s very familiar with UVa’s program and its style of play.

“I feel like Coach Bennett does a really good job recruiting guys who fit into his system,” Taylor said. “Especially with the blocker-mover offense they run, using pin down and screens, it suits players like me who can shoot and score the ball. I’ve definitely seen guys I have been compared to like Joe Harris and Kyle Guy have success in Coach Bennett’s system, so I do think my game and style of play translates well to the UVa program.”

Two years ago, like many Charlottesville residents, Taylor was glued to the television during UVa’s run to the national championship.

“Growing up, I really liked watching guys like Joe Harris, Malcolm Brogdon and Justin Anderson and then of course the national championship run with Ty [Jerome], Kyle and De'Andre [Hunter] was special to watch,” he said. “Now that I’ve grown up and gotten to know some of the guys on the team, it’s been fun to watch them and see how I could fit into the playing style.”