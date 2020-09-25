STAB's Jake Connelly commits to Ursinus College lacrosse program

After missing out on his spring high school season, Connelly spent the summer playing for the Richmond Hawks and raised some eyebrows in front of several college coaches.

“I was lucky to have some coaches see me a good amount before the COVID outbreak, so I had some offers on the table in April and May,” he said. “All of our tournaments got pushed back to late July and August, but it wasn’t too different to pre-COVID times. We were able to play full contact, but had to social distance when we were off the field.”

Connelly said he received interest from a number of programs, including Dickinson, Mount St. Mary’s, Randolph-Macon, Merrimack, Cabrini, Lynchburg, York, Middleburg and Mary Washington, before ultimately deciding to play for the Bears.

“Ursinus stood out to me because the campus was a lot nicer than others I visited and the style of lacrosse Ursinus plays is one that I liked more than the other schools,” he said. “Coach Mercadante was also easily the most personable coach out of all the coaches I talked to.”

In addition to his connection with the coach, the environment at Ursinus was a good fit for Connelly.