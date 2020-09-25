STAB's Jake Connelly commits to Ursinus College lacrosse program

Jake Connelly loves to challenge himself and competition typically brings out the best in him.
The St. Anne’s-Belfield senior will have the opportunity to test his lacrosse skills at the college level next year after verbally committing to play for Division III powerhouse Ursinus College in Pennsylvania.
“When I visited, it felt like the place I needed to be,” Connelly said. “The campus is beautiful and the facilities are outstanding. The lacrosse team is a top 10 program in the country and won the Centennial Conference in 2019, so in that aspect, it was also very appealing to me. Coach [Gary] Mercadante is an outstanding coach and I would have felt like I made the wrong decision if I chose to play under anyone else.”
Connelly has been a sparkplug offensively during his high school career. As a sophomore at Tandem Friends, he scored 34 goals and added 29 assists to lead the Badgers. Last year, he transferred to St. Anne’s-Belfield to challenge himself and scored five goals and added an assist in two scrimmages before the season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Missing last year was a big blow to myself and my team at STAB, because we believed we were going to have a really solid year,” Connelly said. “It was going to be my first year of playing very high level lacrosse, which I hadn’t really had at Tandem.”
After missing out on his spring high school season, Connelly spent the summer playing for the Richmond Hawks and raised some eyebrows in front of several college coaches.
“I was lucky to have some coaches see me a good amount before the COVID outbreak, so I had some offers on the table in April and May,” he said. “All of our tournaments got pushed back to late July and August, but it wasn’t too different to pre-COVID times. We were able to play full contact, but had to social distance when we were off the field.”
Connelly said he received interest from a number of programs, including Dickinson, Mount St. Mary’s, Randolph-Macon, Merrimack, Cabrini, Lynchburg, York, Middleburg and Mary Washington, before ultimately deciding to play for the Bears.
“Ursinus stood out to me because the campus was a lot nicer than others I visited and the style of lacrosse Ursinus plays is one that I liked more than the other schools,” he said. “Coach Mercadante was also easily the most personable coach out of all the coaches I talked to.”
In addition to his connection with the coach, the environment at Ursinus was a good fit for Connelly.
“I really liked the up-tempo style of play that Coach Mercadante has set in place at Ursinus,” he said. “I think my game will fit well into that type of offense. Coach Merc emphasized to me that the environment of the lacrosse team is one in which they compete at the highest level, but also enjoy themselves while doing so. He’s a firm believer in that when his guys are having fun on the field, they play at their highest level and that stood out to me. The coaching staff seemed to be impressed with my dynamic skillset and quick feet as well as my fast-paced style of play.”
Connelly will play attack or midfield this spring for STAB. At the college level, Connelly said he will most likely start out in the midfield, but hopefully move up later on in his collegiate career.
“My goals for the next level are just to play at the best of my ability to help my team compete on a national level,” he said. “Not many kids even have the chance to play collegiate sports, much less at a very high level. I’m just thankful for the opportunity.”
The senior standout said COVID-19 happened during the peak of college lacrosse recruiting for the 2021 class and feels blessed to have the opportunity to play at the next level.
“It’s been a dream of mine to play sports in college every since I was little," Connelly said, "so it’s awesome to finally be able to call myself a college athlete."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!