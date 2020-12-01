STAB's Jackson Harry commits to Sewanee

Jackson Harry thrives on competition.
Whether it’s leading his team for a game-winning drive on the football field or locking down an opposing attack in lacrosse, the St. Anne’s-Belfield senior loves to be tested.
Harry is set to take on a new challenge next year after committing to play lacrosse at Sewanee: The University of the South.
“To me, it means a ton to have the opportunity to play at the next level,” Harry said. “I always dreamed of playing a sport in college, whether that be football or lacrosse, and now that dream has taken the next step to becoming a reality.”
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound senior was a two-way performer for a STAB football team that reached the 2019 Virginia Independent Schools Football League state championship game. Additionally, he’s been a stalwart defender for Bo Perriello on a Saints’ boys lacrosse team that’s an annual state playoff contender.
Harry saw that same commitment to excellence from Sewanee interim coach Nick DiBernardo throughout the recruiting process and the school checked off all his boxes.
“The University of the South was my choice because of how well I envisioned myself fitting in on campus and how much I liked Coach DiBernardo,” Harry said. “Sewanee is also on a 13,000-acre campus with a host of outdoor activities available, including hunting and fishing, which I love to do in my free time.”
DiBernardo took over the Tigers’ program last year after five years as an assistant coach and Harry was impressed with the stamp he’s put on the team in such a short time.
“With a new head coach, I feel like there is a lot of opportunity in the program,” he said. “This excites me, because I feel I can come in and make an impact on the program early. Coach DiBernardo really likes how physical my game is, my IQ for the game and my physical stature.”
The STAB senior, who was recruited to play defense, had interest from a number of programs, including Hampden-Sydney and Randolph-Macon as well as Division II Belmont Abbey. The difference for Harry was the commitment shown by the Sewanee coaching staff.
“I believe what separated Sewanee from the other schools I was talking to is the amount of interest the program had in me and the opportunity to possibly be a dual-sport athlete," Harry said. "I also play football and both coaches would support me playing both sports if that’s what I decided to do.”
Academically, Harry plans to major in pre-law and would like to eventually go to law school and pursue career as a lawyer.
Athletically, Harry has high expectations as well.
“My goals heading into next year are to earn my spot on the team every day and work my way onto the field in some capacity as a freshman,” he said. “More long-term goals for me are to win as many conference championships as possible and become a key player in the program. I believe under new management, Sewanee will turn heads and become an extremely solid program.”
As with most high school seniors, Harry admitted the recruiting process was an extremely difficult and frustrating process that often left him feeling down.
“The COVID-19 pandemic stole my biggest recruiting season from me and made me feel like I was cheated out of the opportunity to prove myself to college coaches,” he said. “I knew that I could play at the next level but was unable to prove that to anyone else until late this summer and early this fall while playing for my club team, the Richmond Hawks.”
Harry admits that a heavy burden has been lifted off his shoulders with his commitment.
“I don’t have to mindlessly fill out college applications anymore,” Harry said. “I was also beginning to feel like the window for recruits in my class was closing very quickly, so I was extremely relieved and happy to find myself on a roster, especially a roster for a school that I was very interested in.”
With his decision finalized, Harry can’t wait to get to work.
“I am extremely blessed to be able to have to opportunity to become a college athlete, but I am not satisfied with what I have achieved in my athletic career,” he said. “When I go to Sewanee, I look forward to working as hard as I can to prove to everyone who I am and what I can do for the Sewanee Tigers.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!