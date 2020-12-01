STAB's Jackson Harry commits to Sewanee

DiBernardo took over the Tigers’ program last year after five years as an assistant coach and Harry was impressed with the stamp he’s put on the team in such a short time.

“With a new head coach, I feel like there is a lot of opportunity in the program,” he said. “This excites me, because I feel I can come in and make an impact on the program early. Coach DiBernardo really likes how physical my game is, my IQ for the game and my physical stature.”

The STAB senior, who was recruited to play defense, had interest from a number of programs, including Hampden-Sydney and Randolph-Macon as well as Division II Belmont Abbey. The difference for Harry was the commitment shown by the Sewanee coaching staff.

“I believe what separated Sewanee from the other schools I was talking to is the amount of interest the program had in me and the opportunity to possibly be a dual-sport athlete," Harry said. "I also play football and both coaches would support me playing both sports if that’s what I decided to do.”

Academically, Harry plans to major in pre-law and would like to eventually go to law school and pursue career as a lawyer.

Athletically, Harry has high expectations as well.