STAB's Grant Martin commits to VMI men's soccer program

Watson and Regan, who are both under 30 years of age, headline one of the youngest Division I coaching staffs in the country. Martin felt an early connection with his new coaches and feels like he can make an immediate impact at striker for the Keydets.

“Coach Watson felt like I was a good fit for their program,” Martin said. “They are working to build a strong program. I am happy to have the opportunity to contribute.”

Academically, Martin plans to major in either electrical engineering or biology.

“The opportunities that come out of VMI after college really separates it from other colleges,” Matin said. “VMI ranks very high in the number of opportunities after college.”

It’s been quite a couple of years for Martin, but he couldn’t be happier with where his future is at VMI.

“It has been such a journey trying to become a college athlete," Martin said, "and I feel such a sense of relief now that it is behind me.”

Although his senior season at STAB didn’t turn out how he imagined, Martin is excited for what the future holds for him in Lexington.

“I made sure this season I would try my hardest to make my dream of playing college soccer came true and I am truly excited to have the opportunity to do so next year,” Martin said. “Ever since I was a kid, it was my dream to play college soccer. Now that I have the opportunity to call myself a college athlete, I still can’t believe it.”

