STAB standout Kymora Johnson invited to Coach Wootten camp

It is a highlight for any coach to have the hardest worker on the team also be the best player.
Kymora Johnson has taken that notion to heart as a two-sport standout at St. Anne’s-Belfield. Whether it’s getting up extra shots in an empty basketball gym or working on her footwork and stamina on the soccer pitch, she has kept busy through the COVID-19 pandemic getting better at her craft.
Johnson said the last six months have been a “wild ride” for her. With sports playing such a major role in her life, the STAB standout said the pandemic brought her life to a bit of a standstill.
“Honestly, I panicked,” she said. “I knew I couldn’t just sit still or be complacent. I signed up for the virtual workouts and drills and started going to the local park, but after a few days, they took the rims and nets down. So, then I started using my allowance to beef up the stuff I had at home. I got a rebounder, a defender, a new soccer goal and things like that.”
Johnson was rewarded for her hard work recently with an invitation to participate in the Coach Wootten Camp, a precursor to the McDonald’s All-American Games Camp in Mansfield, Texas. The camp, which takes place later this month, features the top 150 seniors and the top 50 junior prospects in the nation.
The camp also extended offers to the top 15 sophomores in the country to participate in this high-profile event.
That list of sophomores included Johnson.
“It’s such an honor. To be one of those [invited] literally made me cry,” Johnson said. “I work really hard and those moments where people advocate for and recognize me means so much. I work hard to be the best I can be so when it presents in these type of opportunities where I’ve actually played and earned it, I feel an overwhelming sense of pride and accomplishment. The talent and skill level at the event will be top-notch and that is what I am most looking forward to. I want to compete against the best. It’s a win-win situation. I’ll either win or learn.”
Johnson emerged as one of the top young players in Central Virginia last year after leading STAB to the VISAA Division I state semifinals. As a freshman, she averaged a team-high 16.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists and four steals a game to lead the Saints. She scored in double figures 21 times last season, including a season-high 30 points against Sidwell Friends.
Even with all her success, Johnson remains hungry to improve.
Whether it was with trainers Marcus Dixon and Damin Altizer or with the Boo Williams Elite travel team in Hampton Roads, Johnson tried to stay active.
“I am so thankful for my trainers. They have made it happen for me,” Johnson said. “They knew how badly I wanted and needed to continue to work and they facilitated that in any way they could. Marcus Dixon and I literally worked in basements, parks, apartment complexes, in rain and more. It was wild. We basically quarantined together. There was no way it was going to stop me. At the end of the day, there was never really any questions about if I would find a way, it was just a matter of how.”
The pandemic didn’t put a damper on the recruiting process either.
After picking up offers from Old Dominion and UNC-Wilmington two years ago, the college offers started to trickle in for Johnson during the pandemic after playing as a guest player with the West Virginia Thunder in a Pennsylvania tournament.
“When I was heading home from that tournament, things really took off and went crazy,” Johnson said. “I got scholarship offers from West Virginia, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Michigan State, Virginia Tech, Cincinnati, VCU and Xavier that week. My head was spinning, it felt so surreal. I’ve enjoyed very regular conversations with many schools and I cherish those because they allow us to get to know one another. Some of them have become like additional mentors. They have picked up on my perfectionism, remind me to take breaks and rest. How lucky am I to have that extra support.”
Once gyms opened back up, Johnson ramped up her basketball training. She worked out five to six times a week, including workouts with Notre Dame standout Samantha Brunelle and former Covenant star Emily Maupin, who recently transferred to Virginia.
“The highlight for me was being able to get in work with two Division I, ACC female athletes,” Johnson said. “How many 14- of 15-year-olds have that opportunity. I owe a lot to Marcus and Damin.”
Basketball wasn’t the only thing that occupied her time. Johnson also participated in travel soccer practices several times a week and had strength and conditioning training at least twice a week with APAPT Charlottesville.
Johnson hopes all of this work pays off later this year when she’s able to put on the STAB uniform for her respective teams.
“I am really hoping we are able to have a high school season for basketball and soccer,” she said. “Those experiences are such an important part of the high school experience and I adore my school, coaches and teammates.”
