STAB standout Kymora Johnson invited to Coach Wootten camp

That list of sophomores included Johnson.

“It’s such an honor. To be one of those [invited] literally made me cry,” Johnson said. “I work really hard and those moments where people advocate for and recognize me means so much. I work hard to be the best I can be so when it presents in these type of opportunities where I’ve actually played and earned it, I feel an overwhelming sense of pride and accomplishment. The talent and skill level at the event will be top-notch and that is what I am most looking forward to. I want to compete against the best. It’s a win-win situation. I’ll either win or learn.”

Johnson emerged as one of the top young players in Central Virginia last year after leading STAB to the VISAA Division I state semifinals. As a freshman, she averaged a team-high 16.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists and four steals a game to lead the Saints. She scored in double figures 21 times last season, including a season-high 30 points against Sidwell Friends.

Even with all her success, Johnson remains hungry to improve.

Whether it was with trainers Marcus Dixon and Damin Altizer or with the Boo Williams Elite travel team in Hampton Roads, Johnson tried to stay active.