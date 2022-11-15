STAB standout Carter Lang eager to learn under Jerry Stackhouse at Vanderbilt

At 6-foot-9, 220 pounds, Carter Lang is an imposing figure in the paint for the St. Anne’s-Belfield boys basketball team.

He will be taking that imposing figure to the Southeastern Conference next season.

The senior power forward recently signed his National Letter of Intent to play college basketball at Vanderbilt.

“It’s amazing to think after years of playing in VABA [Virginia Basketball Academy], AAU and for STAB, that I now have the opportunity to play basketball at the highest levels in college sports,” Lang said. “It’s incredible and it’s something I’ve been working very hard towards my entire life.”

Lang has been a standout in Central Virginia throughout his high school career and has emerged as one of the area’s top talents.

He turned in a breakout season last winter while helping the Saints win the Virginia Prep League title. Lang averaged 18 points and 14.9 rebounds a game last season and was named Prep League Co-Player of the year as well as a VISAA first-team all-state selection.

The senior forward has the size to mix it up inside and the drive to win battles on the boards. But he’s far from one-dimensional. Lang isn’t afraid to step out behind the arc and knock down a 3-pointer to stretch a defense.

A 3-star recruit, Lang is rated as the No. 182 overall prospect in the 2023 class according to the On3Consensus, the average ranking from all four major recruiting media services.

The STAB standout is excited for the opportunity to learn under former North Carolina and NBA standout Jerry Stackhouse at Vanderbilt.

“Coach Stackhouse runs his program like the NBA and has all the necessary resources for me to succeed,” Lang said. “His offense includes two bigs, so I will be asked to post up to both post up down low, and make decisions with the ball on the perimeter.”

Personally, Lang believes he can be an asset right away for the Commodores.

“They like my ability to score inside and out, be a physical presence on defense and rebound on both ends,” Lang said.

Lang was a sought-after athlete throughout the recruiting process, receiving offers from numerous Division I programs, including Stanford, Illinois, Virginia Tech, SMU, Texas A&M and Mississippi.

But the opportunities at Vanderbilt, both athletically and academically, were too good to pass up.

“Vanderbilt provides me with an opportunity to get an excellent education, play basketball in the SEC and live in the exciting city of Nashville,” Lang said. “Vandy has everything that I am looking for in a school and a basketball program.”

Academically, Lang is interested in learning more about orthopedic surgery and sports medicine at Vanderbilt. On the floor, he’s looking forward to learning from a former college All-American and NBA star.

“Under Coach Stackhouse and his staff, my goals are to keep developing my skills as a power forward and to be a productive player in the SEC,” Lang said.

With his college decision finalized, Lang is excited about his final year at STAB. After reaching the state tournament again last season, the senior forward believes the Saints have what it takes to make a run at a title.

“I definitely feel a sense of relief to have committed,” he said. “I can now enjoy my senior year and focus on winning a state championship for STAB.”