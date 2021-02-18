STAB’s Lucas Piller commits to play squash at Denison University

Like many kids growing up in Charlottesville, Lucas Piller dreamed of being a star athlete at the University of Virginia.
As he got older, Piller found a new sport and new dreams. The St. Anne’s-Belfield senior achieved one of those dreams recently when he committed to play squash at Denison University in Granville, Ohio.
“It’s surreal,” Piller said. “Growing up, I always imagined myself being a college athlete, albeit back then I thought I was going to be star for Virginia’s football, basketball and baseball teams. I started playing squash in eighth grade when I realized that my future as a basketball player might be limited after being cut from the junior varsity basketball team. As I started to play more, my interest grew and I began to devote more and more time and energy to squash and less to other sports."
Piller has proven to be a quick study in squash. He’s been a five-year member of STAB’s squash program had has played at the No. 1 spot in the Saints' lineup for the past three seasons. Piller finished second in the 2019 Mid-Atlantic Conference tournament and was a member of the 2019 Division 7 national championship team. Piller also is a three-time squash scholar athlete.
Squash has always held a special place in Piller’s family. His older brother, Samuel, played at Connecticut College and latter served as team captain for the team, which was beneficial for Piller during the recruiting process.
“The pandemic made it extremely tough to go through the recruiting process,” Piller said. “I was lucky enough to have the guidance of my brother, who played college squash, to help me go through the process, even in an unprecedented time such as 2020. For me, I had narrowed I down to two schools in the late summer, but not being able to go and take a class, spend time with the team and take an overnight visit made choosing between the two that much harder.”
Piller made the trip to Ohio to visit Denison over the summer and felt an immediate connection.
“I have always loved the Midwest and Denison’s campus has a welcoming midwestern feel, which made me feel very at home,” Piller said. “The first time I stepped onto campus, I couldn’t help but smile. It was everything I had imagined and more and the chance to live there for the next four years was impossible for me to turn down. The town surrounding campus is extremely friendly and welcoming and shows their great relationship with the school.”
Piller also met with Denison coach Pam Anckermann and some of the team members and hit it off with everyone.
“The Denison squash program has a long history as one of the top club programs and at one point was the seventh-ranked team in the country,” Piller said. "They recently went to varsity status and are building a great team with Coach Pam Anckermann, who played both collegiately and professionally. I really liked the idea of being on a team that I can help achieve great things. Denison prides itself on having very strong sports teams and they have great facilities and great training and support teams. At Denison you really feel like your team is an integral part of a larger program and university.”
Piller believes he can make an impact right away at Denison.
“The plan is for me is to continue to develop as I adapt to the college game,” he said. “Coach Pam likes to work with players individually, as well as doing team work, and that allows me to grow through her instruction and through the competition with the other payers on the team. I hope to be able to work into the top three positions and hopefully to be at the top of the ladder before I graduate.”
The STAB senior is ecstatic about the opportunity that awaits him at Denison. He credits his high school coaches as well as Stephen O’Dwyer and Dean Russell from McArthur Squash Center for preparing him for this moment.
“It means a lot just to be able to continue to play,” Piller said. “Not having a season this year really showed me just how much I love the sport and how much it means to me. They day I committed, I felt a tremendous weight get lifted off my shoulders. All the hard work I’d been putting in for the last three to four years finally paid off. Choosing between two amazing schools with excellent squash programs and wonderful coaches was incredibly difficult.”
In the end, Piller said Denison was the perfect fit for him.
“It really was a magical combination for me," Piller said. "A lot of schools had checked one or two of the boxes I was looking for, but when I visited Denison, I knew that it was everything I wanted and more.”