STAB’s Lucas Piller commits to play squash at Denison University

“The pandemic made it extremely tough to go through the recruiting process,” Piller said. “I was lucky enough to have the guidance of my brother, who played college squash, to help me go through the process, even in an unprecedented time such as 2020. For me, I had narrowed I down to two schools in the late summer, but not being able to go and take a class, spend time with the team and take an overnight visit made choosing between the two that much harder.”

Piller made the trip to Ohio to visit Denison over the summer and felt an immediate connection.

“I have always loved the Midwest and Denison’s campus has a welcoming midwestern feel, which made me feel very at home,” Piller said. “The first time I stepped onto campus, I couldn’t help but smile. It was everything I had imagined and more and the chance to live there for the next four years was impossible for me to turn down. The town surrounding campus is extremely friendly and welcoming and shows their great relationship with the school.”

Piller also met with Denison coach Pam Anckermann and some of the team members and hit it off with everyone.