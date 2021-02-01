STAB running back Amani Woods commits to West Virginia Wesleyan

Amani Woods has been a stalwart in the backfield for the St. Anne’s-Belfield football team over the past two seasons, leading the Saints to back-to-back Virginia Independent Schools Football League state championship game appearances.
The senior running back hopes to continue competing for titles at the collegiate level after recently committing to play football at West Virginia Wesleyan.
“I’m really blessed to be able to play at the next level,” Woods said. “There’s not a lot of high school players who could say they are playing at the next level, especially during these times.”
A two-time all-state performer for the Saints, Woods turned in a breakout season as a junior, rushing for a career-high 1,369 yards and 20 touchdowns to rank third among running backs in Central Virginia.
Despite not playing traditional 11-man football, Woods' talent stood out throughout the recruiting process, which made him a sought after commodity. He had offers from a number of Division II and III programs, including Concord, Alderson & Broaddus, Wingate, Shippensburg, Millersville and Wheeling before finding his home with the Bobcats.
“West Virginia Wesleyan has an amazing campus in the mountains. It just had that ‘college town’ feeling,” Woods said. “The players on the team and people on campus were just all nice people.”
The STAB senior kept in close contact with West Virginia Wesleyan coach Tony Testa and his staff throughout the recruiting process and the bond has continued to grow.
“What I liked the most was the whole coaching staff was fun to be around,” Woods said. “On my visit, it was the first time ever meeting the coaches and it felt like I knew them for years. Plus, the campus was amazing.”
Testa and his staff believe Woods can be an impact performer in the backfield for the Bobcats.
“The coaches really liked my vision and my explosiveness,” he said.
Academically, Woods plans to study psychology, but is keeping his options open in terms of a potential career in the field. As most seniors can attest, the recruiting process during COVID-19 has been challenging for Woods.
“It’s definitely been difficult because college teams don’t have as many sports since seniors on the team could come back another year,” he said. “I do feel a sense of relief. I was talking with a lot of coaches and did not know where I wanted to go, but the decision I made was the right decision.”
Not having a high school football season in the fall also was disappointing.
“It was tough, because it was going to be my last year playing high school football,” Woods said. “It is still up in the air whether we are playing or not, but if we do, I will be very excited to get back on the field and play one last season with my guys.”
Woods has remained active during the pandemic, keeping with his weightlifting and training regimen. He was also selected to represent the East team at the Offense-Defense All-American Bowl.
Woods is thrilled for the opportunity to play at West Virginia Wesleyan.
“I’m excited that I can call myself a college athlete," Woods said, "because not many people in this world can say that.”