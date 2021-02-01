STAB running back Amani Woods commits to West Virginia Wesleyan

The STAB senior kept in close contact with West Virginia Wesleyan coach Tony Testa and his staff throughout the recruiting process and the bond has continued to grow.

“What I liked the most was the whole coaching staff was fun to be around,” Woods said. “On my visit, it was the first time ever meeting the coaches and it felt like I knew them for years. Plus, the campus was amazing.”

Testa and his staff believe Woods can be an impact performer in the backfield for the Bobcats.

“The coaches really liked my vision and my explosiveness,” he said.

Academically, Woods plans to study psychology, but is keeping his options open in terms of a potential career in the field. As most seniors can attest, the recruiting process during COVID-19 has been challenging for Woods.

“It’s definitely been difficult because college teams don’t have as many sports since seniors on the team could come back another year,” he said. “I do feel a sense of relief. I was talking with a lot of coaches and did not know where I wanted to go, but the decision I made was the right decision.”

Not having a high school football season in the fall also was disappointing.