With half of its starting lineup filled with underclassmen, St. Anne’s-Belfield girls soccer coach Mike Andres knew there would be some growing pains throughout the 2023 campaign.

The Saints' youngsters learned some valuable lessons Tuesday afternoon as they held their own against perennial state powerhouse Collegiate in a 5-1 loss in Charlottesville.

“We knew Collegiate was going to be a good team,” Andres said. “But what’s important for our team is that we’re getting better each game and we saw that today. It showed in the second half as they dug deep, they didn’t give up. We had a lot of players playing for a long period of time, so I was really proud of how it turned out.”

STAB, who starts four eighth graders and a pair of freshmen, held its own against Collegiate for most of the first half, neutralizing passing lanes while getting a strong effort from goalkeeper Zara Craig.

Craig made three big stops in the first 10 minutes, including a nice save on a Nina Zeballos shot in traffic inside the box in the 11th minute. But the Cougars kept the pressure on and were rewarded five minutes later when Francesca Ascari intercepted a pass inside the penalty area and drilled a shot just under a diving Craig for a 1-0 lead.

Collegiate (5-2) broke it open from there as Ryan Lewis scored two straight goals during a five-minute span to build a 3-0 lead.

STAB (1-3-1) stopped the string midway through the first half when Parker Borches was fouled inside the box, resulting in a penalty kick opportunity. The eighth grader stepped to the spot and calmly drilled a shot inside the left post to cut the lead to 3-1.

Five minutes later, the Cougars regained control when Lewis scored her third of the first half to make it 4-1. The lead grew to 5-1 just before halftime on an own goal from STAB.

In the second half, the Saints held their own, keeping the Cougars off the score sheet. Defenders Alexa Verghese, Olivia Kushkin, Taylor Craddock and Ellen Barthlomew did an excellent job of shutting down the space in the final third, allowing Craig to get a strong look at the shots she faced. Craig finished the game with 20 saves in goal in the loss.

Andres said the strength of the back line will go a long in helping the team improve heading into the bulk of League of Independent Schools play.

“We’ve relied heavily on the leadership of our back four,” Andres said. “Taylor Craddock is a transfer from Monticello, and she’s a solid, solid center back for us. Olivia Kushkin and Craddock really anchor the center back for us. We’ve got a girl that has never played soccer on the outside right, and a girl that’s a field hockey star that’s never played soccer on the outside left, but the two of them have worked their butts off all season and they’ve improved a lot. Zara Craig in goal did awesome today.”