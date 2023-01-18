STAB girls roll to win over St. Gertrude's

Conference games are always more intense because of the familiarity with the opponents each and every year.

St. Anne’s-Belfield’s girls basketball team’s Wednesday night showdown with Saint Gertrude’s was no different as defense was key for most of the first quarter.

Senior Maddie Rice and junior Sophie Gangemi provided the offensive spark to give the Saints a 68-43 victory over the Gators at the Conway Convocation Center in Charlottesville.

Rice scored 13 of her 15 points in the first half and Gangemi added six points and seven rebounds to lead STAB (14-1 overall, 4-0 conference) to its 11th straight victory.

“I feel at the beginning, it was a very slow start,” Rice said. “That’s when we had to pick it up on defense and pick it up on other parts of the game to come back. That’s when we started to hit some shot and play more like a team.”

Both teams struggled to find the range offensive in the first half before business picked up at the end of the period. After missing its first eight shots, Coach Phil Stinnie’s team turned up the heat defensively to help out the office.

Rice scored six points in the final three minutes and Kymora Johnson added a layup at the end of the quarter to give the Saints a 10-8 lead

“When the offense isn’t working, defense is a big part and I felt like I had to step up and help get those extra possessions and better shots,” Rice said.

The cold shooting subsided in the second quarter as STAB opened the quarter with a 15-2 spurt to seize command of the game. Rice led the charge with six points and Zoe Burrus added five more points to give her team a 27-12 lead at intermission.

Gangemi also made her presence felt during the early spurt, with two points, three steals and four boards to put her team in front.

“Last year, we lost a lot of really good seniors so [Coach Phil] Stinnie told me I would have to step up and attack the basket more,” she said. “A lot of our energy comes from playing good defense, so that’s what I try to provide.”

Stinnie’s team put the game away in the fourth, thanks to the strong play of Johnson. The senior point guard tallied 14 of her game-high 24 points in the third quarter alone to extend the lead to 51-30 through three quarters.

Saint Gertrude’s (14-4, 4-1) tried to answer in the final stanza, as Erin Woodson scored seven points, but it wasn’t enough to overtake the Saints.

Woodson paced Saint Gertrude 21 points in the loss. Sam Smith added 14 points and Ava Fulkerson and Audrey Munro finished with four points apiece.

Eight different players scored for STAB in Wednesday’s win. Ary Branch and Burrus each tallied seven points off the bench for the Saints. Gangemi added six more in the win.