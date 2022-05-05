STAB girls lacrosse team pulls away from Western Albemarle on Senior Night

Seniors Tilly Matheson, Channing Shilling and Eden Block were recognized by St. Anne’s-Belfield’s athletic department on Thursday prior to playing their final regular season home game.

Then the Saints sent their seniors off in style with an impressive 23-7 victory over Western Albemarle in a showcase of two of the top teams in Central Virginia.

Five players scored hat tricks, including Matheson, as STAB (18-2) extended its winning streak to five games.

“It’s our favorite games. We love playing the hometown rivalries,” Matheson said. “We loved that our senior night was against Western. All day, we’ve been super excited about this game and it just felt really great to come out and get a win.”

The game was much closer than the final score indicated, especially in the first half, as both teams traded scoring chances.

Martha Oakey scored off a great dodge move from the right side to put the Saints on top, 1-0 four minutes into the first half.

Western Albemarle responded as Maggie Craytor found the back of the net off a nice feed from Sophie Lanahan to tie the game at 1-1 with 20:54 left in the half.

Two minutes later, Mia Maurer scored on a nice spin move in front of goal to give the Saints a 2-1 lead. The Warriors countered with Craytor’s second goal of the game off an assist from Reeve Goldstein to even the score a minute later.

Addi Foster netted her first goal of the game with 17:35 left in the first half to give the Saints a 3-2 lead. Following the goal, STAB coach Carrington King called timeout to settle down his team.

“During the beginning of the game, it was back and forth between both teams,” Maurer said. “We were up, but it was close, and coach called a timeout and obviously it’s senior night and he kind of just told us to put everything out there for our seniors, so I guess that’s what we did, we just played for our seniors.”

The Saints came out of the timeout fired up and the results were evident. STAB went on an 8-2 run over the final 17 minutes of the half to seize control of the game.

Maurer was the catalyst for the Saints, scoring three times during the run. She finished the game with four goals. Oakey scored four of her game-high five goals in the first half, while Addi Foster and Raleigh Foster tallied two goals apiece to help the Saints build a 13-4 lead.

The scoring continued in to the second half as seven different Saints registered goals in the final 25 minutes as they pulled away from the Warriors.

Lellie King tallied a second half hat trick for STAB and Matheson added two more to complete her hat trick on senior night, while Raleigh Foster, Ashton Kilfoil and Oakey each tallied a goal to wrap up the scoring.

Hadley Booth tallied three saves between the pipes for STAB.

Craytor tallied three goals to lead Western Albemarle. Mallory Greene finished with two goals, while Gigi Hathaway and Taylor Florin each added single markers.

Kennedy Buntrock had a solid night in goal for the Warriors, registering 14 saves.

For Matheson, Thursday’s victory is one she won’t soon forget.

“It was definitely a really emotional game,” she said. “Everyone came out and supported us, all the seniors. I love this team. I’ve been on this team for five years. I love the coaches and it’s been just the most amazing experience. It’s really made my entire high school career.”

