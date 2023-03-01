A March trip to Richmond has become commonplace for the St. Anne’s-Belfield girls basketball program, which has made the trek to the Commonwealth's capital city for the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association state tournament every year for nearly a decade.

Seniors Kymora Johnson, Sabrina Lewis and Maddie Rice made sure that tradition continued Wednesday night as they led the Saints to a 70-66 victory over No. 7 seed Potomac School in the VISAA Division I state quarterfinals.

Johnson scored 13 of her game-high 32 points in the third quarter, while Lewis tallied 13 points and Rice chipped in 10 to assure the Saints a victory in their final home game at the Conway Convocation Center.

“Although we didn’t play our best game, I’m glad we got the win,” Lewis said. “Being a senior, I’m glad to end this [last home game] with a win with this team.”

STAB (25-1) got off to a solid start thanks to impressive perimeter shooting from Lewis. The senior knocked down a pair of treys from the right wing and Johnson scored off a sideline in-bounds play to help the Saints build a 10-3 lead with 5:02 left in the first quarter.

After failing to get a shot off on its first three possessions, Potomac (16-13) found its footing by pounding the ball inside. Zoe Myslewicz scored four points and Skylar Giuliani added another bucket to trim the lead to 10-8 with 3:20 left in the first.

The Saints countered from the outside as Harmony Williams knocked down a trey and Ary Branch hit another from the wing, but Potomac's Zora Burrell rained down a trey of her own and Catherine Letendre added a three-point play at the end of the quarter to trim the lead to 17-16 after one.

The second quarter had a similar feel as Rice scored four points in the lane and Johnson added another finish at the rim to extend the lead to 23-18 with 6:02 left in the half.

The Panthers didn’t go away quietly as they stuck with the game-plan of pounding the ball inside. Myslewicz scored on a pair of putbacks and Letendre added a 3-pointer from the left wing to give Potomac a 31-28 lead with 2:05 left in the first half.

Johnson countered with a trey on the next possession to tie the game at 31-31 at intermission.

With the season on the line, Johnson made her presence felt in the second half. The senior guard opened the third with nine straight points and Zoe Burrus canned a deep trey from the right wing to give STAB its biggest lead of the game at that point, 43-33, with 2:52 left in the third quarter.

“I knew coming into this game, this could be our last game and I really didn’t want our season [to end] like that,” Johnson said. “I just knew I had to fight. My shot really wasn’t falling in the first half, but I found it in the second half.”

But Potomac battled back. Abby Park drained two 3-pointers and Giuliani converted a three-point play at the end of the quarter to close the STAB lead to 50-43 with eight minutes left.

In the fourth, Johnson scored on two straight possessions and Rice added a baseline jumper to stretch the Saints' lead to 62-50 with 5:05 left.

Potomac countered as Giuliani scored in the point and Burrell hit a short jumper on an in-bounds play to cut the lead to six, 64-58 with three minutes left. Potomac cut the lead to four twice in the final two minutes, but was unable to overtake the Saints.

Letendre led Potomac with 20 points. Burrell tallied 16 points, while Myslewicz finished with 11.

Burrus tallied 11 points for STAB, which had four players score in double figures.

Coach Phil Stinnie’s Saints advance to Friday’s state semifinals at Benedictine College Preparatory School in Richmond where they will face either No. 3 Bishop Ireton or No. 6 Bishop O’Connell. Game time is slated for 1:45 p.m.

For the STAB seniors, it’s an opportunity the team plans to cherish.

“I feel like its really special,” Rice said. “Last year we definitely had our season cut short and we didn’t end the way we wanted. I think this year we’re ready to go back to Richmond and play for a state championship.”