RICHMOND — It was an afternoon of celebrations and milestones on Friday for the St. Anne’s-Belfield girls basketball team during the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I state semifinals.

Kymora Johnson scored a career-high 43 points and Coach Phil Stinnie earned his 400th career win as the No. 2 seed Saints earned a berth in the state championship game with a 83-70 victory over No. 3 seed Bishop Ireton at Benedictine College Preparatory School.

Johnson scored 25 points in the first half of her career-best scoring effort as STAB (26-1) earned another trip to the state championship game. Johnson's 43 points were the third most in a single game in STAB program history, trailing only Melissa Steppe (54) and Sarah Imovbioh (51).

“Me and my team talked about it and we really want a championship really bad this year,” Johnson said. “This is our last year, and there’s no better way than to go out with a bang, so why not?”

After a disappointing effort earlier in the week in the state quarterfinals against Potomac School, Johnson pulled her team together after the narrow win and challenged everyone, herself included, to be better heading into this weekend's games in Richmond.

“We weren’t pleased with the way we played in the [state] quarterfinal,” Stinnie said. “We knew we could play a lot better. We did not play our game and we let Potomac change the way we were going to play, so we were going to focus on coming to play STAB basketball today, and that’s what we did in the first half.”

Johnson made her presence felt early on as she scored 10 of STAB's first 12 points as the Saints took a 12-9 lead with 4:24 left in the first quarter.

STAB's other seniors then got into the act.

Sabrina Lewis drained a trey from the right wing and Maddie Rice added a turnaround jumper in the lane to extend the lead. Johnson then capped a terrific quarter with a 30-foot circus shot that banked in as the buzzer sounded to give STAB a 22-9 lead after one quarter.

Rice added six points and Lewis chipped in five more to start the second quarter to extend the Saints' lead to 34-16 with 3:52 left in the first half. Johnson added 11 more in the quarter as she dipped into her full arsenal of shots to give STAB a commanding 47-25 lead at intermission.

Bishop Ireton (16-15) bounced back in the second half and tried to make a game of it. Amirah Anderson capped a 9-2 run with a three-point play to open the third quarter that trimmed the lead to 49-34.

The Saints answered. Johnson scored six points, while Zoe Burrus and Ary Branch each hit big treys off the bench to push the lead back to 62-44 through three quarters.

The Cardinals made another push in the fourth as Kayla Washington scored eight points, including a pair of shots from behind the arc, and Anderson added six more, but it wasn’t enough to overtake the Saints.

Rice tallied 16 points and Lewis added 10 more to give the Saints three players in double figures. Branch was a key contributor off the bench with six points.

Nyla Brooks scored 19 points, including 10 in the second half, to lead Bishop Ireton. Anderson tallied 16 points, while Abby Cooch and Saniya King added nine points apiece.

As for Stinnie, he was still trying to wrap his head around the milestone victory.

“It really hasn’t,” he said. “Having players like [Johnson], contributing to all those wins. It’s definitely a milestone, and I’m proud of it, but I couldn’t have done it without players like Mo.”

The victory earned STAB a rematch with a familiar foe, top-seeded Paul VI, in Saturday’s VISAA Division I state championship game. The two powerhouse programs have met eight times since 2007, with Paul VI winning every meeting, including last year’s 60-48 victory in the state championship game.

The Saints are excited for an opportunity to make more history.

“I’m so excited,” Johnson said. “I can’t wait. We’re going to come for it. We’re coming.”