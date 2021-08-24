STAB field hockey team rallies past Western Albemarle in return to action

Prior to Tuesday, it had been nearly two years since the St. Anne’s-Belfield field hockey team had taken the field for a game due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coach Tara Harrington’s team made its return to action a memorable one by scoring a pair of unanswered goals to earn a 2-1 road victory at Western Albemarle in Crozet.
Senior defender Hannah Miller tied the game midway through the second quarter and freshman Chloe Paget-Brown tipped in the go-ahead goal to secure the win in the Saints’ season opener.
“It was really hard not playing last year because of COVID-19,” Miller said. “I think we definitely improved a lot and came out ready to win and to fight for our season.”
Western Albemarle (0-1) looked sharp early on, holding the majority of the possession in the first quarter for first-year coach Krissi Dawson.
The hard work was rewarded late in the quarter when Jasmine Erkel deflected a shot from Sophie Lanahan from the right wing into the goal to give the Warriors a 1-0 lead. Lanahan drilled a shot through a bevy of STAB defenders and Erkel was there to re-direct the shot past the keeper.
STAB (1-0) tried to answer in the waning seconds of the quarter during a series of penalty corner opportunities. Western Albemarle goalkeeper Paige Toms was up to the challenge, turning aside four shots, including a backhand opportunity from Abi Shim, to preserve the lead.
The Saints didn’t get discouraged and continued to make things happen inside the circle. That persistence paid off when Miller scored the equalizer with seven minutes left in the first half.
Shim, a University of Virginia commit, was the catalyst on the Saints’ first goal. She wristed a shot on goal from 10 yards out, then Miller crashed the right side of the net and tipped home the rebound to tie the match at 1-1.
“For us, our corners were working really well and we got a lot of them,” Miller said. “Just staying together as a team on the rebounds, that was a goal for us at the beginning of the game and that worked perfectly. I mean I was just really a team effort. Just being there, stick on the ground. Abby had an amazing hit and It just worked perfectly.”
STAB carried the momentum into the second half with another goal off a set piece. During an odd-man rush, Mia Maurer chipped a pass to Paget-Brown, who was alone on the right post, and the freshman tapped it into the open net for a 2-1 lead with 10:03 left in the third quarter.
“I think my goal was one of the best examples of how field hockey is very much a team sport,” Paget-Brown said. “All I really did was tap it in, and there were so many small hits that led up to that. I think it just shows how much our team has come together. Even though we didn’t play together for so long, we were very quick to come together as a team and work together.”
STAB locked things down defensively over the final 25 minutes of the game to preserve the lead and get the win. For the Saints, Tuesday’s win was the start of what they hope is a special season.
“I think we could’ve played better,” Miller said. “But it feels good to have a win under our belts and we’re ready to fight some more.”