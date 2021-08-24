STAB field hockey team rallies past Western Albemarle in return to action

The Saints didn’t get discouraged and continued to make things happen inside the circle. That persistence paid off when Miller scored the equalizer with seven minutes left in the first half.

Shim, a University of Virginia commit, was the catalyst on the Saints’ first goal. She wristed a shot on goal from 10 yards out, then Miller crashed the right side of the net and tipped home the rebound to tie the match at 1-1.

“For us, our corners were working really well and we got a lot of them,” Miller said. “Just staying together as a team on the rebounds, that was a goal for us at the beginning of the game and that worked perfectly. I mean I was just really a team effort. Just being there, stick on the ground. Abby had an amazing hit and It just worked perfectly.”

STAB carried the momentum into the second half with another goal off a set piece. During an odd-man rush, Mia Maurer chipped a pass to Paget-Brown, who was alone on the right post, and the freshman tapped it into the open net for a 2-1 lead with 10:03 left in the third quarter.