STAB boys basketball team tops Blue Ridge to complete season sweep

ST. GEORGE — St. Anne’s-Belfield kicked off the season back in December with a statement victory over perennial Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association state title contender Blue Ridge at the Conway Convocation Center.

Nearly six weeks later, the Saints turned in another epic performance in a 79-73 victory over the Barons in St. George.

Chance Mallory scored 12 of his team-high 16 points in the fourth quarter as the Saints rallied in the final frame to sweep the season series with Blue Ridge in a showdown of teams ranked in the top five in the state standings.

STAB (16-3) had things working early on thanks to its 3-point shooting to build an early lead. Austin Williford, Desmond Roberts and Gabriel D’Alessandro knocked down shots from distance as the Saints built a 9-3 lead with 5:22 left in the first quarter.

Blue Ridge (13-7) countered with some spirited inside-outside play. Colby White and Shanon Simango closed the quarter with four points apiece as the Barons evened the score at 14-14 after one quarter.

Coach Cade Lemcke’s Barons carried that momentum over into the second as Simango scored inside and Markus Robinson added a trey to give Blue Ridge a 20-16 lead with 6:35 left.

STAB, which is ranked No.2 in this week’s VISAA state poll, answered with an 11-2 run, including a pair of buckets from Roberts, that was capped by a Carter Lang dunk off a Mallory steal to give the Saints a 27-22 advantage with four minutes left in the first half.

“Playing at Blue Ridge is pretty hard,” Roberts said. “They’ve got a tough crowd and they bring good energy. We just had to come in with our energy and play our game. “Some of our guys got into foul trouble, and I knew I had to keep my energy.”

Not to be outdone, the Barons responded with a 10-4 run of their own, capped by Camden Brewer’s trey with 24 seconds to go in the half to give his team a 32-31 lead.

The advantage would be short-lived as Lang scored inside just before the buzzer sounded to give the Saints a 33-32 lead at intermission.

Blue Ridge, which was coming off a busy weekend of tournament games in Bristol, found its second wind in the third quarter to regain the lead.

Trailing 38-35 with 4:37 left in the quarter, the Barons closed the period with 16 points, including five apiece from Brewer and Simango and a late pull-up jumper from Markus Robinson to take a 51-48 edge with one quarter to play.

Mallory, who spent most of the second and third quarters on the bench in foul trouble, returned to the floor and STAB immediately responded with a 10-0 run to regain the lead. Austin Williford opened with four straight free throws and Mallory capped the run with a stick back to give his team a 58-51 lead.

“I had to sit out most of the second and third quarter, but I knew I had to keep my energy up on the bench and give my teammates some love and do what they do for me,” Mallory said. “In the fourth quarter, we knew we just had to come out and take over and play defense and that’s what we did.”

Blue Ridge didn’t go away quietly as made it a one possession game twice in the final four minutes. Brewer hit a corner trey to make it a 58-56 game with 4:24 left before STAB’s John St. Germain sparked a run with a 3-point play to make it a 68-61 game.

The Barons, who are ranked No. 5 in this week’s state poll, turned to the 3-ball, as Brewer hit a pair of treys and White added another from the top of the key to make it a 73-70 game with 1:02 left.

That would be as close as they would get. The Saints went 6-of-8 from the charity stripe in the final minute, and 17-of-21 in the fourth quarter, to put the game away.

Mallory was a perfect 8-of-8 from the line in the fourth quarter for STAB. Lang added 16 points to tie Mallory for top scorer honors with the Saints. Roberts tallied 15 points and Williford added 14 more to pace a balanced attack.

White tallied a game-high 20 points to lead Blue Ridge. Kamren Martin added 16 points and Simango added 15 points. Brewer finished with 14.

STAB will return to Virginia Prep League play Friday with a big showdown against Trinity Episcopal. Mallory hopes his team can build off the momentum from this win.

“They’re a very good team and it’s tough coming into this place,” he said. “This win just boosts are ego for the next game against Trinity this Friday, so that should be a good one.”