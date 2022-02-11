STAB boys basketball team rolls past Woodberry Forest to remain perfect in Prep League

The St. Anne’s-Belfield boys basketball team loves playing at the Conway Convocation Center.

Heading into Friday’s showdown with Woodberry Forest, Coach Damin Altizer’s team was averaging nearly 75 points a game and had won six of seven.

The home-court advantage continued as the Saints rolled to an 80-44 home win over the Tigers to remain unbeaten in Virginia Prep League action.

John St. Germain and Carter Lang poured in 20 points apiece as STAB (16-4, 8-0 Prep League) remained atop the Prep League standings

St. Germain and his teammates were happy to put on a show for the standing-room-only crowd.

“We’re just used to the rims,” he said. “The preparation, day in and day out and getting shots up when we have spare time. Coming together even when we don’t have practice, just getting those shots up.”

STAB, which was ranked fifth in this week’s Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I state poll, scored early in often in the first quarter thanks to some silky smooth shooting from the perimeter.

Chance Mallory scored nine points, including a pair of treys, and St. Germain added seven more, including a 3-pointer to close the quarter that gave the Saints a 23-10 lead.

With the perimeter game established, Lang went to work inside in the second quarter. The STAB post scored 11 points, including a perfect 4-for-4 mark from the charity stripe, as the Saints built a 48-26 lead at intermission.

The offensive balance is something STAB takes pride in.

“Usually, at the start of the game, we like to push early and get a lead and then maintain that, and work on stuff that we need to work on,” St. Germain said. “In this game, it was coming off screens, so we were just hard hedging it and getting open looks.”

Woodberry (15-8, 3-5) tried to make a game of it in the third as they came out of the locker room on fire. Sam Crosby had seven points and Justin Gagnon added a 3-pointer to cap a 12-4 Tigers run that cut the Saints' lead to 52-38 with 4:35 left in the quarter.

At that point, Altizer called a timeout to settle down his team.

“We tried to lock in on defense,” St. Germain said. “We tried to set an example today, and we tried to make a statement with our defense."

STAB then closed the quarter on a 15-2 run to take a commanding lead. Lang led the charge with five points and the St. Germain beat the buzzer with a scoop layup to make it a 67-40 game after three quarters.

The fourth quarter was more of the same as the Saints continued to pull way to sweep the season series with Woodberry and extend their winning streak to seven straight games.

Mallory finished with 17 points and Austin Williford added 13 to give the Saints four players in double figures on the night. Dylan Thompson added five points off the bench.

Crosby scored 14 points to lead Woodberry Forest. Harry Hood finished with nine points and Gagnon finished with five for the Tigers, who were ranked 11th in this week’s state poll.

