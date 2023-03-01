The lights were dimmed for the St. Anne’s-Belfield boys basketball team as a customary tradition to honor the starting lineups at the Conway Convocation Center.

The introductions were only a precursor to what happened on the court Wednesday night during a 71-39 victory over No. 7 seed Bishop Ireton in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I state quarterfinals.

The Saints delivered the knockout blow early as they jumped out to an 11-2 lead in the first quarter and never looked back as they clinched the program’s first trip to the state semifinals.

Chance Mallory got the party started with a 3-pointer to open the game and finished with eight points in the first quarter to help STAB build a 21-8 advantage.

The junior point guard said the strong start set the tone for the entire game.

“It was huge,” Mallory said. “We were talking about it the whole game. After the Woodberry game [in last week’s Virginia Prep League finals], we knew we started off slow then, so we knew we had to keep the energy up this game and come out with fire and get this win.”

Carter Lang made his presence known in the second quarter as he poured in five points inside and Mallory added two more buckets as STAB built a 36-16 halftime lead.

“I just had to make sure I rim-runned,” Lang said. “Make sure the defense collapsed in so shooters like Chance could hit some shots from the outside too.”

The second half was more of the same as STAB (26-3) continued to dominate at both ends of the floor. Bishop Ireton (16-15) closed the lead to 19 a couple of times in the second half but never really challenged STAB in the blowout victory.

Wednesday’s win was an emotional one for the Saints, as their erased the bad feelings of last year’s quarterfinal loss.

It also marked the final home game for the seniors Desmond Roberts, Elijah Wells, John St. Germain, Jackson Coppock and Lang.

“It was exciting,” Lang said. “There were a lot of people here. It was kind of bittersweet, but it was great to end off on a good game. It’s just sad that it’s my last [home] game.”

Lang led all scorers with 19 points for the Saints. Mallory finished with 16 points and Austin Williford added 10 more to lead a balanced attack. Roberts was also active inside with nine points.

Warren Garrison and Mekai Johnson each tallied eight points to lead Bishop Ireton. Silas Devonish added five more in the loss.

STAB travels to Virginia State University on Friday for the Division I state semifinals, where they will take on No. 3 Catholic, which beat Woodberry Forest 71-49 in its state quarterfinal matchup.

Tip-off is slated for 9 p.m.

Mallory and his teammates are excited to make some more history on Friday.

“It’s huge,” he said. “I’ve never been able to play up there. I always wanted to, so it’s going to be an experience.”