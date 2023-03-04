ETTRICK — It was a year of firsts for the St. Anne’s-Belfield boys basketball program.

Coach Damin Altizer’s team set a program record for wins in a season and earned its first trip to the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I state championship game.

The Saints’ storybook season ended Saturday night with a 69-56 loss to perennial state powerhouse Paul VI in the title game at Virginia State University.

Deshawn Harris-Smith, a University of Maryland commit, scored 23 of his game-high 28 points in the second half to propel Paul VI and rob STAB of a storybook end to the season.

“The guys played very, very hard,” Altizer said. “They hurt us with that little stretch in the second quarter and stayed there the rest of the game. Just a proverbial ‘couldn’t get over the hill’ in the second half.”

STAB (27-4) stood toe-to-toe with Paul VI for most of the first half thanks to tremendous ball movement and great defense. Desmond Roberts was a force early on for the Saints with a couple of buckets and Austin Williford knocked down a trey from the top of the key to give STAB a 9-4 lead with 3:25 left in the first quarter.

Paul VI countered with a 6-1 run to close the quarter, including a big three-point play from Darren Harris, a Duke commit, to tie the game at 10-10 after one quarter.

STAB remained in the hunt in the second quarter as Williford knocked down another from behind the arc with 5:58 to tie the game at 15-15.

That’s when Paul VI (31-3) went to work offensively.

Harris scored four points and Garrett Sundra added a trey from the left wing to take a 24-15 lead. In the waning seconds, the junior hit a trey at the buzzer to push the lead to 28-18 at intermission.

Two free throws by John St. Germain cut the lead to single digits for STAB early in the third before Paul VI went on a 13-2 run to take its largest lead, 41-20, with 4:12 left in the quarter. Isaiah Abraham led the charge with five points, while Harris-Smith added four more during the run.

Despite the large deficit, STAB continued to battle.

After being held scoreless in the first half, Chance Mallory came to life offensively in the third quarter. The junior guard hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Carter Lang added a 12-footer in the lane to trim the lead to 45-34 with 2:01 left in the quarter.

Harris-Smith closed the stanza with a pair of buckets to extend the lead to 49-36 with eight minutes left.

Play opened up on both ends of the floor as both teams looked to score quickly. Lang scored five points inside and St. Germain added a couple of layups as the Saints cut the lead to 61-52 with 2:20 left.

That would be as close as STAB would get. Harris-Smith closed the game with five points and big man Patrick Ngongba made three of four free throws to seal the victory.

Despite the disappointment of defeat, Altizer was proud of his players.

“The resiliency has been tremendous,” Altizer said. “There’s no underdog mentality from the guys because they expected to be here and they knew they could play with them, and I think they showed that.”

Harris finished with 12 points, Ngongba added 11 points and Abraham tallied nine in the win for the Panthers.

Mallory finished with 14 points, all in the second half, to lead the Saints. Lang added 11 points and nine rebounds, St. Germain finished with 10 points and Williford chipped in nine in the loss.

Altizer delivered high praise to his seniors — Roberts, Elijah Wells, St. Germain, Jackson Coppock and Lang — for their contributions to the program throughout their careers.

“It just can’t be stated how important the seniors have been,” he said. “Carter’s been here for five years, John for four, E’s been a part of the program, and Jackson and Des this year. It’s been a very special senior class that took STAB basketball from what it was to what it is now.”