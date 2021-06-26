St. Anne's-Belfield's Justin Taylor commits to Syracuse

Playing on the national stage is nothing new for Taylor. Last October, he participated in the prestigious Coach Wooten Camp, which attracted the top 50 high school prospects in the nation. In addition, Taylor has been a fixture on the AAU basketball circuit, playing against top-notch talent in Washington D.C., Hampton Roads and beyond.

“I think I was just trying to get out of the narrative of just being a shooter,” said Taylor in an interview last year. “That’s something I worked a lot on, finishing through contact, different finishes at the rim, and just tightening up things, like my pull-up [jumper], shooting off the move. I worked on my defense a lot this year in the weight room, in terms of lateral quickness . I would say finishing and defense were two components that I worked on this year.”