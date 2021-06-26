St. Anne's-Belfield's Justin Taylor commits to Syracuse

Justin Taylor celebrated his 18th birthday Saturday by announcing his verbal commitment to play college basketball at Syracuse University.
The St. Anne’s-Belfield rising senior is ranked the No. 54 high school prospect in the Class of 2022 by Rivals and is considered one of the top high school players in the state of Virginia.
The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 15.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists a game as a sophomore, leading the Saints to a share of the Virginia Prep League title and a trip to the VISAA Division I state quarterfinals.
Taylor missed out on his junior season after STAB opted not to not field a team this winter because of concerns with COVID-19. A sought-after college prospect, Taylor had offers from more than a dozen Division I programs, including Virginia, Virginia Tech, Indiana and North Carolina.
The 4-star recruit made trips to several of the programs on his list, including the aforementioned schools, and had extended conversations with coaches about their vision for him with their program.
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, one of three active NCAA coaches with more than 800 career victories, envisions Taylor assuming a similar role to the one that his son, Buddy Boeheim, played in 2020-21 as the Orange made a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. On his Twitter account following the announcement, Buddy Boeheim called Taylor a “Special Player.
“‘Cuse Nation, you’re gonna love him,” Boeheim wrote.
Playing on the national stage is nothing new for Taylor. Last October, he participated in the prestigious Coach Wooten Camp, which attracted the top 50 high school prospects in the nation. In addition, Taylor has been a fixture on the AAU basketball circuit, playing against top-notch talent in Washington D.C., Hampton Roads and beyond.
Regarded for his prowess as a knockdown shooter, Taylor spent the past year developing and refining his game to become more complete player.
“I think I was just trying to get out of the narrative of just being a shooter,” said Taylor in an interview last year. “That’s something I worked a lot on, finishing through contact, different finishes at the rim, and just tightening up things, like my pull-up [jumper], shooting off the move. I worked on my defense a lot this year in the weight room, in terms of lateral quickness . I would say finishing and defense were two components that I worked on this year.”