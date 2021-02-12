St. Anne's-Belfield's Gabe Decker commits to play football at Lafayette

“I have to give a lot of props to my trainer,” Decker said. “Though there were no game tapes, we made our own. Marcus made videos for me to post weekly to keep coaches updated on key things like footwork, speed work and lifting weights.”

Decker's offseason conditioning work is noteworthy. He slimmed down to 215 pounds and improved his 40 times and lateral quickness. He also was selected to participate in the All-American Offense-Defense National Bowl game. He hopes to continue improving as transitions to playing college football.

"My goal heading into the next level is to earn my spot," Decker said. "There are going to be a lot of other great athletes from around the country, but I am going to show the coaches on Day 1 why they made the right choice by choosing me.”

While excited about playing college football, Decker is still holding out hope for the possibility of a senior season of high school football at STAB.

“With the possibility of playing the game this spring, I am very excited to show how much work I have put in during this never-ending offseason and to be able to get back on the field with my teammates,” Decker said.

With his college decision now finalized, Decker is excited to see what the future has in store.

“It means a lot to be able to call myself a college athlete,” he said. "Watching college football is something that I came home from local football league games on Saturdays to sit down and watch. Now, being able to have the opportunity to experience what I used to watch is very exciting.”

