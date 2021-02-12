St. Anne's-Belfield's Gabe Decker commits to play football at Lafayette

Gabe Decker was a battering ram as a linebacker and fullback for the St. Anne’s-Belfield football team during the past two seasons.
The senior will bring that physicality to the next level after committing to play football at Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania.
“It means everything to me to have the opportunity to compete at the next level,” Decker said. “I have been playing football since the age of five and to continue the journey another four years is a dream come true.”
Decker has been a key contributor for the past two seasons for St. Anne’s-Belfield during its run to back-to-back Virginia Independent Schools Football League championship games.
He rushed for 436 yards and six touchdowns as a short-yardage specialist for the Saints. Defensively, he ranked second on the team with 41 tackles and chipped in a sack and three pass breakups as a junior to garner first team all-state honors.
That production should serve Decker well in the Patriot League.
“Lafayette College became my top choice when I visited the college on a personal tour,” Decker said. “I was given a great tour of the campus and insight into Lafayette. After the tour was done and I took time to process it all, I was deeply interested in attending Lafayette. Also, hearing about their delicious crepes helped out as well.”
The STAB senior was recruited to play fullback for Lafayette by coach John Garrett.
“What I really liked about the program were the coaches,” Decker said. “They were great assets through the whole process and really easy to talk to. What they liked about my skill set the most was my versatility. Just being able to play multiple positions and do it well.”
Lafayette also checked off Decker's boxes academically.
“I hope to major in engineering, which is another great reason why Lafayette was the school of my choice, because of its nationally ranked engineering program,” he said. “I would love to become a professional engineer as a civil engineer or possibly an aeronautical engineer. What separated Lafayette from other schools was having the ability to study the major I am interested in and continue my football career at the next level.”
As with most high school seniors, Decker admitted the recruiting process has been challenging.
“It has been very difficult these past nine months of the recruiting process due to COVID-19,” he said. “Not having a football season this fall didn’t help as well. Giving coaches my junior highlights was tough at first because I know how much my body has changed in a year and I wasn’t able to show them through game tape.”
The STAB product made the most of his time, working with his trainer Marcus Haywood, a former defensive back at James Madison University, to help raise his stock.
“I have to give a lot of props to my trainer,” Decker said. “Though there were no game tapes, we made our own. Marcus made videos for me to post weekly to keep coaches updated on key things like footwork, speed work and lifting weights.”
Decker's offseason conditioning work is noteworthy. He slimmed down to 215 pounds and improved his 40 times and lateral quickness. He also was selected to participate in the All-American Offense-Defense National Bowl game. He hopes to continue improving as transitions to playing college football.
"My goal heading into the next level is to earn my spot," Decker said. "There are going to be a lot of other great athletes from around the country, but I am going to show the coaches on Day 1 why they made the right choice by choosing me.”
While excited about playing college football, Decker is still holding out hope for the possibility of a senior season of high school football at STAB.
“With the possibility of playing the game this spring, I am very excited to show how much work I have put in during this never-ending offseason and to be able to get back on the field with my teammates,” Decker said.
With his college decision now finalized, Decker is excited to see what the future has in store.
“It means a lot to be able to call myself a college athlete,” he said. "Watching college football is something that I came home from local football league games on Saturdays to sit down and watch. Now, being able to have the opportunity to experience what I used to watch is very exciting.”