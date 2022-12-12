St. Anne's-Belfield's Ary Branch commits to Old Dominion women's lacrosse team

In seventh grade, Ary Branch decided to expand her athletic horizons by taking up a new sport — lacrosse.

The decision has proven to be very beneficial for the St. Anne’s-Belfield junior, who recently committed to play Division I lacrosse at Old Dominion University.

“I think just having this opportunity is truly blessing, because a year ago, I definitely wouldn’t have seen myself playing Division I lacrosse,” Branch said. “I’m very proud of myself for working hard towards my goal. Without my club coaches, I definitely wouldn’t be here. They continued to push me every practice and stayed by my side through my ups and downs.”

Branch played a vital defensive role last season for the Saints during their run to the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I state championship. She was a key cog in Coach Carrington King’s defense all season as STAB captured its first state title since 2010.

Her defensive prowess garnered plenty of attention from college coaches during the recruiting process. She had interest from a number of schools, including the University of Pennsylvania, before finding her home with the Monarchs.

“ODU was my school of choice for many reasons," Branch said, "but I think two big ones were the location and, of course, the amazing coaching staff and teammates that welcomed me on my visit.”

Branch formed a strong bond with Old Dominion coach Theresa Walton and her staff, which made her decision to join the program an easy one.

“I really liked the coaches and the ideas they had for the lacrosse program in the future,” Branch said. “You could just tell that they really want to see the program continue to grow. For me personally, what really separated ODU from the other schools on my list was the players and the coaches it was just a totally different atmosphere from the other schools. I think the big thing for me was really figuring out if I could see myself there and I absolutely could at that point, which validated them at the top of my list.”

The junior was recruited to play defense at ODU, but Walton and her staff like Branch's versatility and competitive drive, which could work well in a two-way midfielder role in the Monarchs' scheme.

“The coaches liked my athleticism and aggressiveness on the field, which could help their transition push,” Branch said. “ [Walton] wants to put me in the position I’m most comfortable in so that we will see the most success there.”

Academically, Branch has high aspirations at the next level and plans to pursue a degree in psychology.

“After college, I would either like to be a sports psychologist, or a psychologist,” Branch said. “I would really like to be a sports psychologist to help other student-athletes face adversity, either in a sport or in life, because sometimes I believe that athletes don’t get that attention mentally, which could really affect athletes, so I would like to end that stigma and let them know that it’s okay to not be okay.”

On the field, the junior defender is ready for the challenge of being a college athlete.

“Some of my goals are working really hard, starting my freshman year, and trying to get a little bit of playing time each game, competing with the others every practice and game, and just quickly picking up the speed of the game,” Branch said.

With her college decision made, Branch can now focus on her final two years of high school and enjoying everything that comes with it.

“I am so relieved after my decision because now I have an amazing school to look forward to and new goals that I can set for myself before arriving to college,” Branch said. “I’m also relieved because now I don’t have to stress about narrowing down a college list in the future.”

Branch is excited about her future in lacrosse.

“I think it just means that I’ve finally been able to accept that I can play at the next level, even with doubts about playing at a different level now,” she said. “I am certain that I can compete with the other girls around the country.”