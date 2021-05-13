St. Anne's-Belfield student-athletes sign to play college sports

Martin is equally as thrilled for his opportunity to play Division I soccer at VMI.

“I’ve been waiting on this day for a long time,” he said. “This day was always special for me. Throughout high school, I’ve had the opportunity to watch past athletes sign their NLI and it has always made me excited and motivated myself thinking that one day, I would do the same. Now that I have signed, I honestly can’t believe it.”

Like van Wincoop, Martin was a consistent contributor for the Saints throughout his high school career. He’s looking forward to the new opportunity with Coach Max Watson and the Keydets.

“My main goals for next year are to contribute in any way I can to the team,” he said. “I have always been a big team player and I want to continue that mentality. I also hope to improve my leadership skills, on and off the field. Some of my more personal goals and expectations are to have a big role for the team, whether that’s first off the bench or in the starting lineup.”

The recruiting process was unusual for current high school seniors because college coaches were not allowed to recruit in person due to COVID-19 restrictions enforced by the NCAA. That made Wednesday’s accomplishment even more special for Martin and his fellow classmates.