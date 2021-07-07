St. Anne's-Belfield lacrosse standout Tim Myers switches commitment from Navy to Virginia

Tim Myers has been watching the Virginia men's and women’s lacrosse teams play at Klöckner Stadium his entire life.
The St. Anne’s-Belfield rising senior will soon have the opportunity to take the field at Klöckner as a player after verbally committing to the Cavaliers.
Last December, Myers accepted an appointment to join Coach Joe Amplo’s program at the United States Naval Academy. Those plans changed recently when he flipped his commitment for a chance to play for Lars Tiffany and the two-time defending national champions.
“This is really a dream come true,” Myers said. “I fell in love with the game watching the women and men at Klöckner Stadium and to have the opportunity to put on the Virginia jersey and play in that stadium is surreal."
A passion for lacrosse runs in Myers' blood.
His mother, Julie Myers, has served as the Virginia women’s lacrosse coach for the past 26 years after a standout collegiate career with the Cavaliers. Both of his parents were student-athletes at UVa and his sister Kelsey, plays lacrosse at Stanford.
“UVa has always been home to me,” Myers said. “I have lived in Charlottesville for my entire life. I have grown up watching and cheering on Virginia athletics. Klöckner Stadium is the first place I watched the game of lacrosse. Granted, I was an infant, but it is the place that I fell in love with the game. I have always dreamed of attending and playing for the University. The chance to make that dream a reality and step onto Klöckner representing the University I have always loved is something that was impossible to pass on.”
Myers recently participated in Tiffany’s annual lacrosse camp and learned a lot from playing in front of the UVa staff. The following week, Tiffany traveled to watch Myers play in a tournament with his club team, D.C. Express and the discussion to play at UVa intensified.
“I had a meeting with Coach Tiffany shortly after that tournament in which I got to see and hear first-hand the passion he has for his program, his players and the University,” Myers said. "I was able to see the reality of UVa being home and I was hooked.”
The rising senior midfielder admitted the decision to change his commitment from Navy to Virginia was difficult.
“This was the biggest decision of my life,” he said. “Coach Amplo was understanding and supportive and although it was a hard conversation to have and decision to make, I know it is what is right for me. I have nothing but love and respect for the Navy coaching staff, lacrosse program and the Academy. I didn’t walk away from it lightly."
His commitment to Virginia is the latest step in what has been an adventurous journey for Myers. He stormed onto the high school lacrosse scene with an impressive freshman campaign at Albemarle High School. He tallied 42 goals and 26 assists and was an all- Region 5 first-team performer as the Patriots reached the state quarterfinals.
Myers transferred to STAB for his sophomore season and was primed to be a featured performer as a two-way midfielder for Coach Bo Perriello’s team before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This past spring, Myers finally got a chance to don the Saints uniform and he didn’t disappoint. He was named the team’s Most Valuable Player and was an all-Prep League and all-state selection for the Saints, who lost to Blue Ridge in the first round of the VISAA state playoffs.
“I had waited 13 months to play in my first game as a STAB student-athlete, so putting the jersey on and walking out to the field for the first game really stood out to me,” Myers said. “Until that point, being able to play in any type of season was really up in the air. Unfortunately, the season was riddled with COVID pauses and injuries and it didn’t end the way anyone wanted it to end.”
Rated a three-star recruit by Inside Lacrosse, Myers said the recruiting process has been a whirlwind of emotions.
“The last two years have been a roller coaster,” he said. “Losing my sophomore lacrosse season was hard, but I come from a family of lacrosse players and coaches, so I was able to be on the field almost every day with friends and family. I worked on my shot and my foundation skills in order to continue getting better and be ready or when I could get back in a game. Also, I am fortunate to be a part of a great club team that was able to play in tournaments throughout the pandemic, which allowed me to still get game experience and be competitive with great teammates against some of the best club programs in the country. DC Express gave me a chance to compete, push myself, grown and have fun on the field over the last two years and it provided a feeling of much normalcy.”
Myers' commitment to Virginia also allows him to play alongside former STAB standout Connor Shellenberger.
“I have always looked up to Connor and try my best to take parts of his game and put it into mine,” Myers said. “I think Connor is the best college lacrosse player playing today and I am excited that we will overlap in his final two years at Virginia. I texted with him a few times asking questions about the program and the University and what it is like to stay in town. He said that the University is amazing and that this program is supportive and always finds a way to win big games, and the familiarity of home makes life even more special, which is exactly what I am looking for.”
Myers knows that playing for Virginia means he will face fierce competition for playing time. He's embracing that challenge.
“This makes me want to push myself more than I ever have before,” Myers said. “Committing to Virginia is the starting point. Now I have to work hard to be ready for the challenge that comes with playing on the two-time defending national championship team.”