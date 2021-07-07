St. Anne's-Belfield lacrosse standout Tim Myers switches commitment from Navy to Virginia

“I had waited 13 months to play in my first game as a STAB student-athlete, so putting the jersey on and walking out to the field for the first game really stood out to me,” Myers said. “Until that point, being able to play in any type of season was really up in the air. Unfortunately, the season was riddled with COVID pauses and injuries and it didn’t end the way anyone wanted it to end.”

“The last two years have been a roller coaster,” he said. “Losing my sophomore lacrosse season was hard, but I come from a family of lacrosse players and coaches, so I was able to be on the field almost every day with friends and family. I worked on my shot and my foundation skills in order to continue getting better and be ready or when I could get back in a game. Also, I am fortunate to be a part of a great club team that was able to play in tournaments throughout the pandemic, which allowed me to still get game experience and be competitive with great teammates against some of the best club programs in the country. DC Express gave me a chance to compete, push myself, grown and have fun on the field over the last two years and it provided a feeling of much normalcy.”