St. Anne's-Belfield hires new athletic director

After a six week national search, St. Anne’s-Belfield has found its new director of athletics.

Seth A. Kushkin, who recently served in the same capacity at Tower Hill School in Wilmington, Del., was named the new leader of the Saints' athletic program Friday.

“I am looking forward to the opportunity to be a part of the St. Anne’s-Belfield community,” Kushkin said in a release. “There’s an excitement around athletics that was evident in the students, coaches, administration and staff members I met with while on campus. The remarkable potential that lies ahead for this community is extremely bright.”

Kushkin comes to Charlottesville with nearly 30 years of coaching and administrative experience at both the high school and collegiate level. A 1992 graduate of the University of Wisconsin, the 51-year old has served in athletic administration at Laurel School in Cleveland and most recently at Tower Hill.

His coaching career began as a freshman boys basketball coach at Columbus Academy in Ohio and also included a three-year stint as the girls varsity basketball coach at McDonogh School. He’s also had extensive experience in women’s college basketball as an assistant at Purdue, Ohio State, Georgia Tech and Denver.