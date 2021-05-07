St. Anne's-Belfield hires new athletic director

After a six week national search, St. Anne’s-Belfield has found its new director of athletics.
Seth A. Kushkin, who recently served in the same capacity at Tower Hill School in Wilmington, Del., was named the new leader of the Saints' athletic program Friday.
“I am looking forward to the opportunity to be a part of the St. Anne’s-Belfield community,” Kushkin said in a release. “There’s an excitement around athletics that was evident in the students, coaches, administration and staff members I met with while on campus. The remarkable potential that lies ahead for this community is extremely bright.”
Kushkin comes to Charlottesville with nearly 30 years of coaching and administrative experience at both the high school and collegiate level. A 1992 graduate of the University of Wisconsin, the 51-year old has served in athletic administration at Laurel School in Cleveland and most recently at Tower Hill.
His coaching career began as a freshman boys basketball coach at Columbus Academy in Ohio and also included a three-year stint as the girls varsity basketball coach at McDonogh School. He’s also had extensive experience in women’s college basketball as an assistant at Purdue, Ohio State, Georgia Tech and Denver.
Kushkin's extensive background in women's sports is a big plus for Phil Stinnie, who is the Director for Student Life for Diversity and Community Outreach at STAB as well as the school’s varsity girls basketball coach.
“I respect that Seth is focused on bringing equity to sports between boys and girls,” said Stinnie in a statement. “I look forward to working with him.”
As an educator, Kushkin has taught English and social studies and believes athletics is an extension of the academic experience.
“It’s important to recognize that, when done correctly, the playing field doesn’t replace the classroom,” he said. “It is a classroom.”
Kushkin succeeds Dewayne Robinson, who left STAB in March to pursue career opportunities in the Washington D.C. area. Mary Blake has served as interim athletic director while a public search by the Finney Group was held to find a new athletic director. Kushkin is expected to begin his duties with the Saints on July 12.
Blake, who has been a part of the school for 30 years, is excited about the future of the STAB athletics program.
“I’ve learned a lot, been pushed outside of my comfort zone and realized even more how much I love being a part of this athletic program,” Blake said. “But I have to say, I’m ready to hand off the baton as interim AD. Seth brings a ton of experience from a very strong athletic program and I can’t wait to work with him.”