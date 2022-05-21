St. Anne's-Belfield girls lacrosse team wins VISAA Division I state championship

GLEN ALLEN — It had been more than a decade since St. Anne’s-Belfield had celebrated a state championship in girls lacrosse.

The Saints ended that drought in impressive fashion Saturday morning as they rolled to an 11-6 victory over Paul VI to capture the program’s first state championship since 2010 and its first title as a Division I program.

“This is what we wanted from Day 1, and we knew that we could do it,” said STAB's Martha Oakey, who scored a pair of goals in the championship game. “Every one of us bought into it and we were ready for today. We could not have prepared more for it than we did and we’re just so happy that we did it.”

STAB (22-2) set the tone early with a pair of goals in the first two minutes to seize control of the game.

Lellie King had a nice goal in transition following a ground ball scoop from Oakey in the defensive end to give the Saints a 1-0 lead 22:52 left in the first half. Less than a minute later, Mia Maurer found the back of the net off a great attack from behind the net with 22:07 to go in the half to stretch the STAB lead to 2-0.

After Maya Koebke got Paul VI on the board, Lee Kestner scored two of her game-high three goals to extend STAB's lead.

With her team on a man advantage, Raleigh Foster delivered a nice feed to Kestner, who buried a shot for a 3-1 lead with 19:49 left in the first half. Two minutes later, Kestner found the back of the net again to make it a 4-1 Saints midway through the first half.

Paul VI (18-5) sliced the deficit to 4-2 on a goal from Francesca Cristofari before STAB closed the first half with a four-goal spurt over the final 12 minutes.

Oakey got on the scoresheet with 11:37 left in the half, then Addi Foster scored her first goal of the game 15 seconds later to give the Saints a 6-2 advantage. King added her second goal of the contest with 7:32 left in the half to make it a five-goal game.

But the Panthers fought back as Anna Viglione and Sierra Conner netted back-to-back markers to close the deficit to three.

STAB regained momentum just before halftime when Foster scored with just three seconds left in the first half to make it an 8-4 game at intermission.

“I think we did a really good job working off the ball and just trusting each other,” Kestner said. “We knew when to be smart and we knew when to push [the pace] and when to slow down. I think that’s what really helped, managing time well and keeping the ball on our side of the field.”

The second half belonged to the Saints' defense, which did a great job of neutralizing the scoring chances in front of goalkeeper Hadley Booth, who finished with five saves.

Paul VI only scored twice in the final 25 minutes against the Saints defense, which was anchored by Sophie Gangemi.

“Coming into this game, we really wanted to work on our communication and trusting each other, because we worked all season for that,” Gangemi said. “Really, this team, we just all came together.”

Oakey scored her second goal of the game with 18:29 left, then Foster found Kestner for her third goal of the game with 17:22 to go to make it a 10-4 game.

Koebke and Chase Tollefson each scored for Paul VI with less than five minutes to pull the Panthers within four goals, 10-6. But senior Tilly Matheson sealed the victory for the Saints with 1:33 left with her final high school goal.

“There is no better feeling in the world,” Matheson said. “This has been years of work to get us to this place. These girls have worked hard in the offseason in the barn, working to get to where we are right now. I have no words for this.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.